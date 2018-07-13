Professor Bainbridge on Trulia

As a supplement to the previous post on Florida's decision to adopt the Trulia standard government settlements of M&A litigation, I offer a compilation of prior posts on Trulia:
Will Trulia Drive “Merger Tax” Suits Out Of Delaware?
Anthony Rickey and Keola Whittaker tackle the titular question in a WLF Backgrounder. It concludes: While there are some preliminary indications of a short-term decline in merger litigation, this may not last. Trulia’s influence...
The effect of the Zillow/Trulia decision
Congratulations to Fordham Law Professor Sean Griffith, whose outstanding crusade against the pernicious wave of disclosure-only settlements is now coming to fruition. As Forbes reports: Plaintiff lawyers were warned last year, and no...
Sean Griffith wins while losing on disclosure-only settlements, but will Delaware lose?
Kudos to Sean Griffith for his campaign to object to disclosure-only settlements of mergers and acquisitions litigation, which typically benefit only the lawyers on both sides. Although Sean lost this round, the court's opinion bodes wel...
Trulia is working, but imagine if Delaware had kept fee shifting bylaws!
The good news on the litigation front comes from Cornerstone, which reports that: For the first time since 2009, the percentage of M&A deals valued over $100 million and challenged by shareholder litigation dropped below 90 percent in 2...
Is Trulia really working?
A friend and longtime blog reader sent along this response to the preceding post: I actually disagree that Trulia is working, at least for certain values of working. I think they key number is on page 3: while only 64% of M&A deals ...
Will non-Delaware courts effectively gut Trulia?
Alison Frankel reports that: There were two big takeaways from a new Cornerstone Research study of shareholder suits challenging big M&A announcements. First, Cornerstone confirmed what other analysts have previously reported: Plainti...
