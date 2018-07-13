Props to Sean Griffith: Florida adopts Trulia

My congratulations to the indefatigable Sean Griffith, who has fought the good fight against frivolous M&A litigation and the especially pernicious phenomenon of disclosure-only settlements. In Griffith v. Quality Distribution, Inc., Sean and his counsel persuaded the Florida Court of Appeals to adopt the Delaware rule laid out in In re Trulia:

In In re Trulia, the Delaware Court of Chancery discussed the proliferation of "disclosure settlements" and the problems associated with a request to approve such a settlement. 129 A.3d at 887, 891-99. The court was asked to approve a proposed settlement of a class action brought by shareholders of Trulia, Inc., for breach of fiduciary duty relating to a proposed merger with Zillow, Inc. 129 A.3d at 887-88. The parties engaged in limited discovery, and within four months after the complaint was filed, the shareholders entered into an agreement to settle. Id. at 887.

In essence, Trulia agreed to supplement the proxy materials disseminated to its stockholders before they voted on the proposed transaction to include some additional information that theoretically would allow the stockholders to be better informed in exercising their franchise rights. In exchange, plaintiffs dropped their motion to preliminarily enjoin the transaction and agreed to provide a release of claims on behalf of a proposed class of Trulia's stockholders. If approved, the settlement will not provide Trulia stockholders with any economic benefits. The only money that would change hands is the payment of a fee to plaintiffs' counsel.

Id. at 887. The agreement provided that plaintiffs' counsel could seek an award of attorney's fees and expenses up to $375,000. Id. at 889-90.