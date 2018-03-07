Reading David Yosifon's Corporate Friction

I'm reading David's new book. And so should you.

I disagree with a lot of the normative conclusions @DavidYosifon reaches in his new book, Corporate Friction https://t.co/LWN5y9AH9h. But I commend him for his excellent analysis of the state of Delaware law on corporate purpose, which is extended, complete, and compelling. — Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 4, 2018