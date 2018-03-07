Reading David Yosifon's Corporate Friction

I'm reading David's new book. And so should you.
I disagree with a lot of the normative conclusions @DavidYosifon reaches in his new book, Corporate Friction https://t.co/LWN5y9AH9h. But I commend him for his excellent analysis of the state of Delaware law on corporate purpose, which is extended, complete, and compelling.— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 4, 2018
In his book Corporate Friction https://t.co/LWN5y9AH9h @DavidYosifon cites something I wrote 21 years ago about corporations standing between people and the state. If I were writing it today, I'd slather on a bunch of qualifiers. But that's a future project. pic.twitter.com/hmBzfzALus— Professor Bainbridge (@ProfBainbridge) July 4, 2018
Social Media