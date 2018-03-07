« My personal evolution towards a reformed right of center populism. Let's hope the GOP tags along. | Main

07/03/2018

Rethinking director compensation plans

My friend and colleague Jim Barrall has a new blog post on the need for companies to reconsider their director compensation plans. Recommended reading.

Posted at 11:14 AM in Economic Analysis Of Law |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan