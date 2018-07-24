The Papa John's Fight Raises Many Interesting Corporate Law Issues

Bloomberg reports that:

Papa John's International Inc.’s embattled founder John Schnatter plans to reach out to shareholders to rally support as he tries to avoid being banished from the company's board, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Schnatter, who resigned as chairman recently after coming under fire for using a racial slur, ... is determined to hold onto his board seat even as the company tries to distance itself from its controversial founder ....

The board announced a so-called poison-pill plan on Sunday, July 22, to fend off any attempt by Schnatter to gain a controlling interest in the company. The former chief executive officer, who left that role in December, is concerned that the board is planning to call a special meeting of shareholders to vote him off the board, the person said.