The Southern Agrarians' Opposition to Corporate Personhood

You could hardly call the Southern Agrarians leftists. Yet, as I recently learned while researching a project on populism and corporate governance, the Southern Agrarians shared with modern left-wing Occupy-style populists a disdain for the idea of corporate personhood. For example, in an essay entitled The Foundations of Democracy, Frank Owsley complained that the Supreme Court had erected the 5th and 14th Amendments "into bulwarks of human freedom, but into impregnable fortresses of corporate wealth."

The usual arguments in favor of corporate personhood apply, of course. One might also note that the New Deal, during which Owsley was writing, proved that corporations were, shall we say, pregnable.

Anyway, I toss this out there for the benefit of anybody who wants to do a project of how both right of center and left of center populists both get corporate personhood wrong.