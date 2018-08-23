CST& the Law Seminar: Introduction to Catholic Social Thought

What does CST mean for those of us who are practicing Catholics?

What is the magisterium of the Catholic Church? It is the teaching authority of the Church. In the exercise of that office, the Church develops Tradition. Cathechism ¶ 85: “The task of giving an authentic interpretation of the Word of God, whether in its written form or in the form of Tradition, has been entrusted to the living, teaching office of the Church alone. Its authority in this matter is exercised in the name of Jesus Christ.” This means that the task of interpretation has been entrusted to the bishops in communion with the successor of Peter, the Bishop of Rome.” Catholics are required to assent to the magisterium, but there are different degrees of assent. When the Pope speaks ex cathedraor the Church speaks as a General Council, Catholics are obliged to give “full assent of faith.” As to the ordinary teaching of the Church, Catholics are required to give religious assent. What’s the difference? Ordinary teachings allow for the possibility of error and so ordinary assent allows for the possibility of dissent. Is CST part of the magisterium? The Compendium states: “Insofar as it is part of the Church's moral teaching, the Church's social doctrine has the same dignity and authority as her moral teaching. It is authentic Magisterium, which obligates the faithful to adhere to it.” (80) But the Church recognizes a special competence of the laity with respect to social problems: “It is not a prerogative of a certain component of the ecclesial body but of the entire community; it is the expression of the way that the Church understands society and of her position regarding social structures and changes. The whole of the Church community — priests, religious and laity — participates in the formulation of this social doctrine, each according to the different tasks, charisms and ministries found within her.” (75) One commentator observes: “We are bound to obey in those social issues that are strictly defined (abortion, marriage, pornography, contraception, etc.). However, in the great majority of social, political, and economic questions, the Church gives principles that allow the laity to apply them as best they can, according to their understanding of the problem.” So, does the Church expect practicing Catholics to have CST in mind when they act as citizens? “The lay faithful are called to identify steps that can be taken in concrete political situations in order to put into practice the principles and values proper to life in society.” (568) Do catholic lawyers have an exclusive role in making CST part of society? No. Silecchia observes that “it is telling that this body of doctrine is not called ‘Catholic legal teaching,’ but is, instead, called ‘Catholic social teaching.’" Lucia A. Silecchia, Catholic Social Teaching and Its Impact on American Law, 1 Journal of Catholic Social Thought 277 (2004)

One question to consider as we examine CST is whether any American political party is fully consistent with Church teachings.[1]