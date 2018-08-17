« A Critique of Senator Elizabeth Warren's "Accountable Capitalism Act" (Part 5): Mandatory versus Permissive Corporate Governance Rules | Main | A Critique of Senator Elizabeth Warren's "Accountable Capitalism Act" (Part 6): The Case Against Codetermination and Employee Involvement »

08/17/2018

Making Sense of Share Buybacks

Posted at 12:01 PM in Corporate Law |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan