The Congressman Chris Collins insider trading indictment: Some interesting (at least to me) angles

CNBC reports:

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y. pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon to federal insider trading charges, according to NBC News. The congressman was arrested earlier in the day on charges that he shared non-public information with family and friends related to Australian biotech company Innate Immunotherapeutics, on which Collins served as a board member. An indictment released Wednesday alleges that Collins, 68, scrambled to call his son from the White House lawn and share information with him about a failed drug trial, and that his son and others then sold stock based on that tip before the trial results became public. Collins' son, Cameron Collins, 25, as well as the father of his fiancee, Stephen Zarsky, 66, were also charged, according to the court filing.

(1) This is not the long awaited enforcement action under The Stock Act (about which I have written often). Instead, it appears that Collins is the largest shareholder and a member of the board of directors of Innate. So it's just standard classical insider trading. (See my treatise on insider trading for more information.)

(2) House Of Representatives Rule 25, clause 2, states that a Member may not "serve for compensation as an officer or member of the board of an association, corporation, or other entity." Was Collins serving on an uncompensated basis?

(3) Do the House conflict of interest rules really allow a Member to serve on a committee with oversight jurisdiction over a company for whom s/he is the largest shareholder and/or a board member? if so, why? Seems like a huge conflict of interest.

(4) On what basis is the personal benefit requirement for imposing tipping liability satisfied with respect to Zarsky (I've also written often about that requirement)? In Salman v. US, the Supreme Court recently held that: