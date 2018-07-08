« Supreme Court to Once Again Examine Limits of Rule 10b-5 Liability in October Term 2018 Case “Lorenzo v. SEC” | Main | Facebook wants your banking information: It may be the last straw for yours truly. Hopefully it'll be the last straw for Congress too. »

08/07/2018

Your Mergers & Acquisitions Homework: Draft a Weinstein Clause

Bloomberg reports:

On Wall Street, it's known as “the Weinstein clause.”

Advisers are adding guarantees to certain merger agreements in light of the sexual misconduct scandals that have enveloped the producer Harvey Weinstein and other high-profile businessmen -- ones that legally vouch for the behavior of a company's leadership.

So. Would you draft it as a representation, warranty, or covenant? Would you make it a condition? How would you treat it for purposes of an indemnification provision? Would you subject it to a knowledge scrape?

