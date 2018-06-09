A short essay on corporate philanthropy

A.P. Smith Manufacturing Co. v. Barlow, the most frequently cited example of cases validating corporate social responsibility, upheld a corporate charitable donation on the ground, inter alia, that “modern conditions require that corporations acknowledge and discharge social as well as private responsibilities as members of the communities within which they operate.”[1]Ultimately, however, the differences between Barlowand cases like Dodgev. Ford Motor Co.[2]have little more than symbolic import. As the Barlowcourt recognized, shareholders’ long-run interests are often served by decisions (such as charitable giving) that appear harmful in the short-run. Because the court acknowledged that the challenged contribution thus could be justified on profit-maximizing grounds, its broader language on corporate social responsibility is arguably mere dictum.

As we have seen, A. P. Smith Manufacturing Co. v. Barlow,[3]is often cited as a leading corporate social responsibility decision. Ironically, however, the specific question presented therein—the validity of corporate philanthropy—has been resolved in a more narrow way. Corporate charitable donations are subject to attack under two doctrines: ultra vires and breach of fiduciary duty. Neither is likely to succeed, so long as the amount in question is reasonable and some plausible corporate purpose may be asserted.

Virtually all states have adopted statutes specifically granting corporations the power to make charitable donations,[4]which eliminates the ultra vires issue. Although these statutes typically contain no express limit on the size of permissible gifts, courts interpreting the statutes require corporate charitable donations to be reasonable both as to the amount and the purpose for which they are given.[5]The federal corporate income tax code’s limits on the deductibility of corporate charitable giving are often used by analogy by courts seeking guidance on whether a gift was reasonable in amount.

As for breach of fiduciary duty claims, the principles announced in Dodge v. Ford Motor Co.[6]arguably require that corporate philanthropy redound to the corporation’s benefit. As Shlensky v. Wrigley[7]suggests, however, reasonable corporate donations should be protected by the business judgment rule.[8]Consequently, Barlow’s discourse on corporate social responsibility properly is regarded as mere dicta.