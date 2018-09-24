« Ann Lipton revisits the corporate governance and corporate law aspects of les Moonves ouster at CBS | Main | What is a joint stock association? »

09/24/2018

I hate to break it to Josh Fershee but "Judgmenty" is not a word

Nonetheless I enjoyed his first and second posts on the corporate governance and corporate law aspects of Nike's controversial ad using Colin Kaepernick.

Posted at 05:19 PM in Corporate Law |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan