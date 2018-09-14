« Congratulations to Adam Winkler: We the Corporations | Main

09/14/2018

New article: Restoring Confidence in the Roman Catholic Church: Corporate Governance Analogies

Bainbridge, Stephen M., Restoring Confidence in the Roman Catholic Church: Corporate Governance Analogies. UCLA School of Law, Public Law Research Paper No. 18-32. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3249236

Screen Shot 2018-09-13 at 6.11.20 PM

Posted at 01:17 PM in Dept of Self-Promotion, Law, Religion |

| | | | |

Search

Awards

© Stephen M. Bainbridge 2016

Become a Fan