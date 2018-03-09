UND STEP Course on The Creed: Week 1 Assignment

As previously explained, I've enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine. I've already taken three of the six required courses, plus I digressed from the course list to pick up the course on Catholic Social Teaching. Now I'm back on the Certificate pathway taking my fourth course. This time it's The Creed. Our text is Bernard L. Marthaler - The Creed.

Week 1 Questions:

Some Christians prefer to speak of the Triune God using the names, “Creator, Redeemer and Sanctifier” rather than the traditional names of “Father, Son and Holy Spirit.” Explain the possible advantages and disadvantages of using these names.

I assume that such terminology is an attempt to be politically correct by avoiding gendered language for God. While it is obviously desirable for the Church to be all-inclusive, so that all may be saved, and while it is true that God is neither male nor female in a literal sense, it is not obvious (at least to me) that non-gendered language is appropriate when speaking the Triune God. The historical Jesus, after all, was indisputably male. God refers to Jesus as "my Son." Conversely, Jesus refers to God as "Abba" or Father. According to Marthaler, he does so 170 times in the NT. (42) So too do the writings of the New Testament and the early Church fathers.

The Catechism explains that (239):

By calling God "Father", the language of faith indicates two main things: that God is the first origin of everything and transcendent authority; and that he is at the same time goodness and loving care for all his children.

As the Catechism goes on to emphasize, of course, this does not exclude the important role of women in the Church nor does it gender God ("He is neither man nor woman: he is God."). Instead, as Marthaler suggests, this usage reflects the fact that we attribute to God "those ideal qualities we associate with fatherhood: the giving of life, love, faithfulness, continued care and protection, and wisdom that guides and instructs. (43)

How could you reconcile these two statements: “God is a person” and “God is three persons”?

C.S. Lewis suggested that humans lack the language to truly understand that Trinity, but then offered a wonderful and helpful analogy that was probably based on Edwin Abbott's Flatland. Joel Anderson summarizes it as follows: