UND STEP Course on The Creed: Week 1 Discussion Questions

"We know what we believe, so why the need to recite it every Sunday?"

Malcolm Gladwell famously said that to master something, you must do it 10,000 times. (More, precisely, he said you must practice it for 10,000 hours.) Repeating the Creed every week is like practicing an instrument regularly, It helps us internalize the Creed and to make it as natural a part of life as playing the instrument. It becomes part of the muscle memory of our faith.

"Why is it important for the Church to be able to point to scripture to back up the Creed?"

Scripture is the divinely inspired word of God. While the Church teaches that God's revelation did not end when the canonical order and content of the New Testament were finalized, no statement of faith or belief that is contrary to the Scripture can be regarded as truly orthodox. It is the touchstone against which our beliefs are measured.

"If you had to explain the difference between the Nicene and Apostles Creeds what would you say?"