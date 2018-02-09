UND STEP Course on The Creed: Week 1 Reflection

As previously explained, I've enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine. I've already taken three of the six required courses, plus I digressed from the course list to pick up the course on Catholic Social Teaching. Now I'm back on the Certificate pathway taking my fourth course. This time it's The Creed. Our text is Bernard L. Marthaler - The Creed.

Week1 Reflection Question:

In your opinion, why do we pray the Creed at Sunday Mass? What is its meaning or significance to you?

Marthaler describes the creed as a "criterion of orthodoxy." (10) It became a regular feature of the Mass in Spain at the end of the sixth century, where it's function was to help eradicate lingering Arianism among the Visigoths. (250)

Today, the Catechism states:

Whoever says "I believe" says "I pledge myself to what we believe." Communion in faith needs a common language of faith, normative for all and uniting all in the same confession of faith.

I take that to mean that the weekly recitation of the Creed at Mass serves as a regular reminder of what we believe and thereby help ensure that what we believe is orthodox. Reciting it out loud and publicly is a form of giving testimony to what we believe. Reciting it in unison is a way of being in community with our parish and, indeed, even Catholic who is reciting the creed anywhere in the world.