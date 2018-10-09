UND STEP Course on The Creed: Week 2 Assignment

As previously explained, I've enrolled in the University of Notre Dame's Satellite Theological Education Program (STEP) to pursue their Certificate in Doctrine. I've already taken three of the six required courses, plus I digressed from the course list to pick up the course on Catholic Social Teaching. Now I'm back on the Certificate pathway taking my fourth course. This time it's The Creed. Our text is Bernard L. Marthaler - The Creed.

Week 2 Questions:

What does it mean to speak of God as “Father”? Explore the benefits and limitations in language in the naming of God, referring to St. Thomas Aquinas’ principle of analogy.

The Principle of Analogy

As we discussed last week, humans lack the language (and mental ability) to comprehend the Trinity. We are like the two-dimensional squares in Edwin Abbott's story Flatland, trying to understand what a three-dimensional cube is like. We simply don't have the technology of language and conception to do so.

Hence, we must use analogies. Marthaler explains that St. Thomas Aquinas articulated the concept of analogy in several ways, but that at its base it "means that there exists a common denominator between certain human qualities and the divine attributes." (39) Marthaler further argues that the process of analogy involves three steps: negation, affirmation, and attribution.

Applied to the question at hand, we begin with negation, which in this context means recognizing that God is not human. God thus has no gender as we understand it.

At the same time, however, we can affirm that many of the ways in which God is described in the Bible share a common denominator with--they are analogous to--the qualities we associate with Fatherhood: wisdom, guidance, discipline, love, kindness, comfort, protection, and so on.

Finally, we attribute those qualities to God.

This analogy sheds light on various aspects of the Christian faith and walk. I suspect most of us approach our fathers differently than our mothers. You know your dad loves you, but he is still a figure of respect to be honored. He is the head of the household, after all, who sits at the head of the table. Going into your dad's study to talk to him is a (pale) image of approaching God the Father where he sits on the throne of heaven, but it is nevertheless a useful analogy.