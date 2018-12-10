« More proof that post-Kokesh disgorgement is a penalty | Main

10/12/2018

Butternut Squash Ravioli in a Butternut Squash Cream Sauce with Jayson Chardonnay (Napa Valley) 2013

This turned out really well:

  • 3 ounces diced pancetta
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • heavy pinch salt
  • three or four grinds of black pepper
  • 6 ounces diced butternut squash (I used Stahlbush Islands Farm frozen)
  • 1 teaspoon dried sage
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian parsley
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • pinch nutmeg
  • Parmesan cheese to taste
  • 1 10-ounce package Rana Butternut Squash Ravioli

Bring 8 quarts of heavily salted water (it should taste like sea water) to a boil in your Cuisinart 12-Quart Pasta/Steamer Pot.

Meanwhile, sauté the pancetta over medium heat in your All-Clad 10-inch D3 skillet. (You’ll notice that, as always, I am crediting you with great taste in your cookware selections.)

Add the squash to the boiling water and cook 3 minutes.

After the pancetta is cooked, transfer it to a paper towel lined plate to drain, and remove all but a tablespoon of the drippings from the pan.

Return the pan to the heat add the shallot and cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the squash, salt, pepper, sage, and parsley, and cook for 1 minute. Add the cream and the nutmeg. Once the cream comes to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and mash the squash using a potato masher (I prefer that to a blender so as to retain some teaxture in the sauce). Grate in Parmesan cheese to taste.  

Cook the ravioli in the pasta water for 3 and a half minutes. Transfer the ravioli to the sauce pan using a spider or slotted spoon, but do try to get some pasta water in the sauce. 

Plate and top with more freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

We drank a 2013 Jayson Chardonnay (Jayson is Pahlmeyer’s second label). I was expecting a big, buttery, oaky Napa Chardonnay. What I got was a delicious, well balanced, lightly oaked wine with good acidity that made a stellar match for our meal. Stone fruits (peaches and nectarines), green apple, honey, and vanilla. Grade: 91

