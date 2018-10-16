Catholic Bishops Concede Need for Lay Participation in Abuse Investigations: How about the rest of the Bainbridge Proposals?

From NCR:

Individual Catholic bishops across the United States must renounce some of the supreme authority they have over their dioceses to allow for the creation of a new national body to investigate misconduct allegations, Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich said.

When the U.S. bishops meet in November to consider the continuing clergy sexual abuse crisis, Cupich said the prelates "have to be very clear about an accountability procedure for accusations about bishops."

"Bishops have to, as a group, say, 'We cede our rights as bishops to have somebody else come in and investigate us,' " the cardinal told NCR. "Every bishop has to be willing to say, 'I will allow myself to be investigated by an independent group if there is an accusation against me.' "