10/11/2018

How often does the Multistate Bar Essay Exam Test Business Associations Topics?

I ran across this Barbri chart while looking up corporate opportunities:

Screen Shot 2018-10-11 at 1.27.21 PMI cover everything but proxies in the basic Business Associations class. Proxies get bumped into Advanced Corporation Law.

