Keith Paul Bishop on California SB 826 (the gender quota bill)

Keith Paul Bishop blogged up a storm on the new bill. On September 25th:

Although I have been writing about this bill for several months, it has only recently attracted widespread notice and criticism. Professor Grundfest recently posted a working paper concluding: "The bill will increase the number of board seats occupied by women by trivial amounts, if at all. These trivial changes will, however, come at great risk to the evolution of affirmative action jurisprudence. California's own legislative analysis concludes that 'the use of a quota-like system, as proposed by this bill … may be difficult to defend.' A successful equal rights challenge means that SB 826 will have no effect at all. The legislation thus offers a poor bargain for diversity advocates: gain a trivial number of board seats, if any, but increase the risk of judicial rulings inimical to broader affirmative action initiatives." And then SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce made the following observation in a speech given in California: "Counting the number of female directors may tell you something about how well a company is run. Or it may simply tell you that the company has more female directors. There are studies going both ways. In most cases, the companies themselves are ill equipped to make these determinations."

On September 30th:

Yesterday, Governor Brown signed the bill into law. His signing messageacknowledged that the bill may never be implemented:

"There have been numerous objections to this bill and serious legal concerns have been raised. I don't minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation."

It turns out that Governor Brown's approval, which came on the last day on which he could sign bills enacted in this session, may have been influenced by the battle in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee over the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh:

"Nevertheless, recent events in Washington, D.C.--and beyond--make it crystal clear that many are not getting the message."

Lest there be any doubt about this reference, Governor Brown copied the United States Senate Judiciary Committee on his signing message.

Although SB 826 may be challenged on several unrelated constitutional grounds, I wouldn't be surprised to see a successful challenge mounted in the Delaware courts on the basis of the "internal affairs doctrine". See Why California's Gender Quota Bill Is More Likely To Be Unconstitutional Than California's Pseudo-Foreign Corporation.

I agree, of course.

Back to Keith's blog on October 2nd:

As noted in Sunday's post, Governor Brown included a signing message with his approval of SB 826, California's new board gender quota law. I took a look at the case law and quickly found several examples of California courts citing gubernatorial signing messages. See, e.g., Gerawan Farming, Inc. v. Agricultural Labor Relations Bd., 3 Cal. 5th 1118, 1132 (2017) and Arias v. Kardoulias, 207 Cal. App. 4th 1429, 1435 (2012).

But why cite the signing message? Although it seems to me that a signing message isn't legislative history (the legislature has already done its thing), at least one California Court of Appeal has characterized a gubernatorial signing message as legislative history. Nguyen v. Nguyen, 158 Cal. App. 4th 1636, 1660 (2008).

Governor Brown's acknowledgement of the potential constitutional infirmities of SB 826 may well make it into case law. When President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Urgent Deficiency Appropriation Act of 1943, he declared:

"The Senate yielded, as I have been forced to yield, to avoid delaying our conduct of the war. But I cannot so yield without placing on record my view that this provision is not only unwise and discriminatory, but unconstitutional."

H. Doc. 264, 78th Cong., 1st Sess. Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court concurred in United States v. Lovett, 328 U.S. 303, 313 (1946).

On October 4th:

Some have asked whether corporation incorporated in other countries might be subject to this new law.

He goes on to examine the legal and practical issues.

And on October 5th:

California's recent enactment of a gender quota for boards of publicly held corporations may cause some foreign corporations to consider moving the location of their principal executive offices. The new law, Corporations Code Section 301.3, will apply to publicly held foreign corporations having their principal executive offices in California "according to the corporation’s SEC 10-K form".

He goes on to explore the factors such companies will have to consider in deciding whether to leave California.