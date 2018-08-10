On the need for a populist response to "The Problem of Twelve"

John Coates has an interesting new paper out:
Three ongoing mega-trends are reshaping corporate governance: indexing, private equity, and globalization. These trends threaten to permanently entangle business with the state and create organizations controlled by a small number of individuals with unsurpassed power. The essay focuses on indexation. After providing background, the essay describes the rise of and reasons for indexation, noting that “passive” indexed investing takes a variety of forms. Data on indexation are presented — with the bottom line that indexation has progressed farther than most realize, because foreign ownership, institutional indexation, and “closet” indexation are often neglected by observers. Index providers’ incentives, resources, and methods are reviewed, with an emphasis on the how such providers have greater practical importance than simpler analytical approaches might suggest. The essay ends with an outline of policy options, and preliminary analyses of which seem likely to address the “Problem of Twelve” — the likelihood that in the near future roughly twelve individuals will have practical power over the majority of U.S. public companies.
Coates, IV, John C., The Future of Corporate Governance Part I: The Problem of Twelve (September 20, 2018). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3247337
Coates points out that:
The prospect of twelve people even potentially controlling most of the economy poses a legitimacy and accountability issue of the first order – one might even call it a small “c” constitutional challenge. Large companies have always tried to influence the law to protect or extend the power of those in control of those companies, through litigation and lobbying, among other means. In the late nineteenth century, the polity responded by passing antitrust laws, using those laws to break up large companies, banning corporate participation in elections, creating an administrative state, and legalizing labor unions. Together, those responses can fairly be seen as a small “c” constitutional response to the threat posed by the concentration of economic and political power created by the country’s first merger wave.
I think Coates has pointed out a genuine problem, which crystalizes an inchoate concern that has motivated both left- and right-wing populists in recent years. As I document in my own recent paper, Corporate Purpose in a Populist Era, available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3237107or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3237107, I describe the historical concerns of right of center populists with concentrated corporate power:
Some populists were simply doubtful of the corporation’s fitness for purpose, disputing its utility as a way of organizing production.[1] More often, however, right-wing populists objected to the separation of ownership and control inherent in the corporate form, arguing that it separated ownership from responsibility.[2] This concern was not driven by populist sympathy for investors, which is the concern most modern scholars associate with the separation of ownership and control, but rather with the lack of social accountability inherent in dispersed and distant ownership.[3] The Agrarians believed modern corporate capitalism had created a new class of absentee owners, which had broken down older systems in which owners and laborers had recognized their mutual obligations.[4] The Agrarians thus echoed Berle’s contemporaneous complaint that the ownership structure of modern corporations divorced ownership and control,[5] but added to it the further complaint that the public corporate form divorced a business’ owners from the firms workers and the local communities within which the firm did business.[6]
The Agrarian ideal was small business with local owners who were embedded in the community.[7] Whether it was ever practicable to restore such a bucolic utopia—assuming one ever existed—in a modern industrial economy is highly doubtful.[8] But even if it were, what the Agrarians—among others—failed to understand is that the separation of ownership and control in the corporation is a feature and not a bug.[9] Only the very smallest and most highly localized businesses could exist without separating ownership from control.[10]
In general, most right-wing populists came to recognize that the problem was not the corporate form as such, acknowledging that the corporate form could be used advantageously even by locally owned and operated businesses.[11] The problem thus was not the form itself but rather the massive power wielded by the very largest corporations.[12]
Size and the resulting potential for concentrated economic power are thus recurring themes in the populist critique of the corporation. Late 19thCentury populists thought that the growing power of corporations was a significant threat to their economic and even political liberty.[13] The Southern Agrarians likewise believed, as Agrarian Lyle Lanier observed, that “the corporate form of our economic system makes possible a scale of exploitation unheard of in history.”[14] In particular, the Agrarians saw large corporations as Leviathans trampling on their employees. The labor such corporations provided lacked security. It was performed under dehumanizing conditions. Yet, the law protected it by enshrining the rights of corporations into the constitution.[15] The Southern Agrarians further believed that the concentration of economic power in large corporations had created “a plutocratic capitalist class” that effectively ruled the country and thus stood ready to fully exploit their power over farmers and workers.[16]
Much the same set of concerns motivates many Tea Party members. In response to the Citizens United decision,[17]for example, Tea Party co-founder Dale Robertson complained that “[c]orporations are not like people. Corporations exist forever, people don’t. Our founding fathers never wanted them; these behemoth organizations that never die. ... It puts the people at a tremendous disadvantage.”[18] Tea Party activists also tend to be uncomfortable with business’ political agenda and business’ lack of support for Tea Party social issues.[19] The inability or unwillingness of large corporations to assist in addressing “the political alienation and economic instability” felt by many gave rise to “both left- and right-wing populism” and helped elect Donald Trump.[20]
Coates' analysis thus makes concrete the ways in which changing corporate governance demands the attention of populist reformers, so as to break up a concentration of power almost unprecedented in American economic history.
