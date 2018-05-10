« Keith Paul Bishop on California SB 826 (the gender quota bill) | Main

10/05/2018

SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce on Stakeholders, Corporate Social Responsibility, and ESG

In a lengthy address, she discussed "concerns that I have about government attempts to remake corporations for the benefit of so-called stakeholders."

Well worth reading.

