Sous vide duck breast with Multicooker butternut squash risotto and Paraduxx (Napa Valley) 2015

I broke out my new Joule Sous Vide machine and made duck breast using a recipe from America Test Kitchen's Sous Vide for Everybody cookbook. Worked great.
I also adapted a butternut squash risotto recipe from Cook's Illustrated so I could make it in my Fagor LUX 4 quart Multi-Cooker. Also worked great.
The sous vide machine:
The duck breasts being sealed in my new Weston vacuum sealer:
The duck breasts in the sous vide machine:
The risotto rice sautéing in the multi-cooker:
The duck breasts after cooking sous vide for two hours:
The duck breast plated after being seared in a blazing hot All-Clad 12-inch pan:
Closeup:
That's a currant port wine sauce on the duck.
The Paraduxx is a blend of 54% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Merlot, 16% Zinfandel, and 11% Petit Verdot. Raspberry and blackberry fruit aromas and flavors, with a touch of spice. Grade: 90
