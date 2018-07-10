« Sous vide New York strip steak and port sauce with roasted potatoes and 2015 Frog's Leap Merlot | Main | But would they have standing? »

10/07/2018

Sous vide duck breast with Multicooker butternut squash risotto and Paraduxx (Napa Valley) 2015

I broke out my new Joule Sous Vide machine and made duck breast using a recipe from America Test Kitchen's Sous Vide for Everybody cookbook. Worked great.

I also adapted a butternut squash risotto recipe from Cook's Illustrated so I could make it in my Fagor LUX 4 quart Multi-Cooker. Also worked great.

The sous vide machine:

IMG_0200

The duck breasts being sealed in my new Weston vacuum sealer:

IMG_0201

The duck breasts in the sous vide machine:

IMG_0202

The risotto rice sautéing in the multi-cooker:

IMG_0203

The duck breasts after cooking sous vide for two hours:

IMG_0205

The duck breast plated after being seared in a blazing hot All-Clad 12-inch pan:

IMG_0207

Closeup:

IMG_0208

That's a currant port wine sauce on the duck.

The Paraduxx is a blend of 54% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Merlot, 16% Zinfandel, and 11% Petit Verdot. Raspberry and blackberry fruit aromas and flavors, with a touch of spice. Grade: 90

 

