Sous vide New York strip steak and port sauce with roasted potatoes and 2015 Frog's Leap Merlot

The fall royalty check arrived from Foundation and I bought a new toy: a Joule Sous Vide machine . Last night I made NY strip steaks with it.

After setting up the Joule's smartphone app, which was quite easy, I added the sous vide machine to my All-Clad 12-quart stock pot , and let the water come up to the temperature recommended by the app.

I took two NY strip steaks and trimmed off the fat. I seasoned both sides with salt and pepper and popped them into heavy duty vacuum sealer bags with a squirt of Pam, a couple of sprigs of fresh thyme, and a clove of garlic. Next I broke out my other new toy, a Weston vacuum sealer , and sealed both bags using the pulse setting. I added the bags to the pot, attaching them with sous vide cooking clips . I told the app to start the cooking process and it took off. The app recommended a 90 minute cook time, but I actually ended up letting it cook for over two hours to no ill effect, which is one of the beauties of sous vide cooking.

To make the sauce I sautéed about half a tablespoon of finely diced shallot and a minced garlic clove in a large pat of butter. When they were ready I added ¾ cup of tawny port and ¼ cup low sodium chicken broth to the pot, along with a teaspoon of green peppercorns. After the sauce reduced to about a quarter of a cup, I added a tablespoon of Dijon mustard and kept it warm.

For the potatoes I started off by cooking four rashers of thick-cut bacon in my All-Clad 12-inch pan . While they were cooking, I sliced 10 ounces of pee wee Yukon gold potatoes in half and put them in a medium mixing bowl. When the bacon was done, I transferred them to a paper towel-lined plate, and later chopped them into small pieces. I put about 3 tablespoons of bacon drippings in with the potatoes, along with salt, pepper, and chopped up leaves from about 5 sprigs of fresh thyme. The mixture went into a roasting pan and roasted at 400° for about 35 minutes. When they were done, I added the chopped up bacon bits and about half a cup of creme fraiche.

I combined a half tablespoon of bacon drippings with a teaspoon of sherry vinegar and used it to dress some baby arugula.

When everything was ready, I took the steaks out of the water bath. I patted the steaks dry. I put my All-Clad 12-inch pan over high heat. When it was blazing hot, I added the steaks and seared them for one minute per side.

The steaks before searing:

One of the steaks after searing:

Service:

The interior of the steak:

Close-up:

Notice how the meat is perfectly cooked throughout. As Cook's Illustrated explains:

With sous vide, steaks are cooked to the same temperature, and thus same doneness (of your choosing!), all the way through. This eliminates the gray band of overcooked meat around the exterior of steaks, which often occurs with traditional pan-roasted methods. Once your sous vide steaks are taken out of the water bath, all that's left to do is to give them a quick sear in a screaming hot pan to create the Maillard browning and flavorful crust.

The 2015 Frog's Leap Merlot (Napa Valley) was a pleasant match for the meal. Plums, prunes, and oak. Grade: 88