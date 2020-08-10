10/08/2020

A Delaware business corporation cannot opt out of the shareholder wealth maximization norm in its certificate of incorporation

I am going back and forth with a friend and fellow Business Associations teacher as to whether it is possible for a Delaware business corporation to opt out of the shareholder wealth maximization norm in its certificate of incorporation. As you may have already guessed from the title of this post, I am quite sure that the answer is a resounding no.

(I note, in passing, that the fact that I am helping my friend even though s/he uses the wrong BA casebook, speaks volumes. Don't you think?)

My analysis starts with Sterling v. Mayflower Hotel Corp, 93 A.2d 107, 118 (Del. 1952), which held that “the stockholders of a Delaware corporation may by contract embody in the charter a provision departing from the rules of the common law, provided that it does not transgress a statutory enactment or a public policy settled by the common law or implicit in the General Corporation Law itself.” That command must be read in conjunction with Chancellor Chandler's eBay opinion, which held that:

Jim and Craig opted to form craigslist, Inc. as a for-profit Delaware corporation and voluntarily accepted millions of dollars from eBay as part of a transaction whereby eBay became a stockholder. Having chosen a for-profit corporate form, the craigslist directors are bound by the fiduciary duties and standards that accompany that form. Those standards include acting to promote the value of the corporation for the benefit of its stockholders. The “Inc.” after the company name has to mean at least that.

eBay Dom. Holdings, Inc. v. Newmark, 16 A.3d 1, 34 (Del. Ch. 2010) (emphasis in the original). If that is not a clear statement that shareholder wealth maximization is "a public policy settled by the common law" I don't know what it is.

I would next move on to Siegman v. Tri-Star Pictures, Inc., CIV. A. 9477, 1989 WL 48746, at *8 (Del. Ch. May 5, 1989), which held that an amendment to the articles that “would eliminate or limit the liability of Tri-Star directors for breach of their fiduciary duty of loyalty” is “proscribed by § 102(b)(7).” 

I note that the Tri-Star case forced the legislature to adopt DGCL 122(17) to allow provisions in the articles that renounce specified corporate opportunities. But 122(17) does not speak to the duties at issue under eBay et al.

Accordingly. “there is substantial reason to doubt whether the Delaware Secretary of State would accept for filing a certificate of incorporation (other than for a benefit corporation) that included an expressly non-profit-maximizing mission.” David B. Guenther, The Strange Case of the Missing Doctrine and the "Odd Exercise" of Ebay: Why Exactly Must Corporations Maximize Profits to Shareholders?, 12 Va. L. & Bus. Rev. 427, 484 (2018).

Professor Guenther goes on to opine that:

Chancellor Chandler's language in eBay suggests that a non-profit-maximizing purpose may be invalid per se, regardless of whether shareholders have approved such purpose or embodied it in the corporate charter. The rights plan struck down in eBay, it must be recalled, had previously been approved by 71.6% - a supermajority - of craigslist's shareholders. If eBay is good law, whether shareholders of a Delaware for-profit corporation can simply “opt out” in the corporate charter from eBay's mandate to maximize profits appears unsettled in Delaware law.

Id. at 485.

Likewise, Larry Hammermesh and Jack Jacobs (who know a thing or two about Delaware law) opine that “we maintain that for an investor who has not expressly manifested a contrary preference, the purpose of the Delaware business corporation is maximization of the wealth of its stockholders. We further maintain that this is at  least the default rule, and earnestly doubt that this rule could be changed even in the certificate of incorporation of a traditional corporation.” Lawrence A. Hamermesh & Jack B. Jacobs, Lyman Johnson's Invaluable Contribution to Delaware Corporate Jurisprudence, 74 Wash. & Lee L. Rev. 909, 933–34 (2017).

Additionally, as Joan Heminway has pointed out:

Professor Stephen Bainbridge's academic work in analyzing anti-takeover devices and non-shareholder constituency statutes also casts doubt on the validity of private ordering that displaces the shareholder wealth maximization norm,66 a norm that he argues is both the law and circumstantially compelled as an essential attribute of the for-profit corporation.67 Specifically, Professor Bainbridge opines on the potential invalidity of “shark repellents”--in effect, charter-based rejections of the shareholder wealth maximization norm in response to unsolicited business combinations--as a form of private ordering involving a significant alteration of the directors' fiduciary duties.

[S]tate law arguably does not permit corporate organic documents to redefine the directors' fiduciary duties. In general, a charter amendment may not derogate from common law rules if doing so conflicts with some settled public policy. In light of the well-settled shareholder wealth maximization policy, nonmonetary factors charter amendments therefore appear vulnerable.

Joan MacLeod Heminway, Shareholder Wealth Maximization As A Function of Statutes, Decisional Law, and Organic Documents, 74 Wash. & Lee L. Rev. 939, 962 (2017).

She kindly cites: Stephen M. Bainbridge, Interpreting Non-Shareholder Constituency Statutes, 19 PEPP. L. REV. 971, 985 (1992) (questioning whether the law permits private ordering in derogation of director fiduciary duties and other common law rules); Stephen M. Bainbridge, Director Primacy: The Means and Ends of Corporate Governance, 97 NW. U. L. REV. 547, 575-77 (2003) (“[S]hareholder wealth maximization is not only the law, but also is a basic feature of corporate ideology.”).

All of which seems to me to be reinforced by Delaware’s adoption of the public benefit corporation option. If somebody wants a Delaware corporation that has a purpose other than shareholder wealth maximization, they have to go the B Corp route.

Posted at 04:41 PM in Corporate Law | | Comments (2)

| | | | |

10/07/2020

In which sometime guest poster J.W. Verret and I debate the relative merits of the MBCA and the ALI

Posted at 06:33 PM in Law | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

The American Law Institute is going to try writing a Restatement of Corporate Governance. Again. Oh joy.

It somehow escaped my attention that the American Law Institute is going to try writing a Restatement of the Law of Corporate Governance. Because they did such a good job the first time?

My article Independent Directors and the ALI Corporate Governance Project61 Geo. Wash. L. Rev. 1034 (1992), explored the hash the ALI made of the project the first time they tried.

The first attempt foundered. It was ultimately downgraded from a Restatement to a set of Principles, which have proven almost completely irrelevant to the development of corporate law in the intervening decades. Put bluntly, it has been almost entirely without influence.

The Project floundered because of the competing interests of the various voting blocks within the ALI.  The ALI prides itself on being, in the words of its then-President, “analytical and impartial.”  In fact, however, the process by which the project took shape most closely resembled the rough-and-tumble politics of a state legislature.

Two voting groups within the ALI—academics within the law and economics school and corporate practitioners—strongly resisted much of the Project. Law and economics scholars tended to oppose mandatory rules, be skeptical of the utility of independent directors, and resist attempts to expand the scope of judicial review of management actions. Between the steady barrage of critical academic commentary they directed at the Project and their growing strength within the ALI, their influence gradually began to be felt.  For example, Tentative Draft No. 2 strongly rejected the notion that market forces alone will result in the creation of effective monitoring systems.  In contrast, the Final Draft significantly softened and scaled back the discussion of market forces.

While resistance from the law and economics community undoubtedly played an important part in shaping the Project’s final form, the critical opposition ultimately came from corporate practitioners. Many corporate practitioners undoubtedly perceived legitimate policy objections to the Project, but there was another force at work: self-interest. In the long run, a lawyer’s self-interest points towards expansive judicial review.  Rational members of the plaintiff’s bar prefer rules throwing open the courthouse doors. So too should rational litigators within the corporate bar, given that defending lawsuits is almost as profitable as bringing them in the first instance. Even transactional lawyers have a strong interest in frequent judicial review of their client’s conduct, given that it is the threat of litigation that makes transactional lawyers necessary to those clients. Because most observers believed that the Project would significantly increase the amount of corporate litigation, long-run self-interest thus should have led practitioners to support the Project.

Short-run self-interest, however, cut the other way.  Many senior corporate executives strongly opposed the Project.  Nor did they fail to make the corporate bar aware of their views.  Indeed, it was alleged “that corporations were hiring members of the ALI to represent their interests in that body’s deliberations and that they were removing their legal business from law firms with partners who were sympathetic to the ALI’s pro-litigation outlook.”  If so, short-run self-interest argued for keeping one’s clients happy by voting as those clients wished.

The ALI’s leadership apparently believed that much of the opposition to the Project within the Institute arose from this source. Prior to the 1992 annual meeting, for example, President Perkins wrote that it was “critical that our final deliberations not be subject to the charge of a skewed representation, weighted toward any particular interest group.”  That he felt it necessary to further warn the membership not to vote unless they had “the stomach for voting in a way that an important client might not like”  strongly suggests that at least some members did not leave their clients’ interests at the door.

To understand the practicing bar’s opposition to the Project we thus must first understand the business community’s opposition. Again, much of the opposition undoubtedly proceeded from legitimate policy concerns. Many executives were concerned that the derivative suit rules, for example, would increase the number of strike suits, resulting in greater costs.  Others thought the ALI should be restating existing law, rather than making new law.  Some objected to the lack of flexibility in the Project’s various provisions.  Still others thought the Project’s drafters misunderstood the corporate enterprise.  In view of the ALI’s prestige and the widespread acceptance earlier restatements had received from courts, the business community undoubtedly feared that what it saw as policy missteps would quickly become law. 

Here too, however, self-interest no doubt also played a part. Unlike most ALI projects, the corporate governance project directly affected the prerogatives and pocketbooks of senior corporate managers. Despite all the denials and qualifications offered by the Project’s proponents, increasing management accountability—and thus management’s liability exposure—was the Project’s central goal

Not surprisingly, much of the business community’s opposition centered on the Project’s liability provisions.  Early drafts of the Project’s substantive provisions would have significantly increased the likelihood of personal liability on the part of an officer or director. Given the significantly greater risk of personal liability if those drafts had been adopted, self-interest is the most plausible explanation for the vehemence of the business community’s opposition. In turn, their opposition was reflected in the positions taken by many within the ALI.

In the face of this opposition, the Project’s drafters steadily backed down. The compromises ultimately reached generally reduced the likelihood of director and officer liability. In particular, the procedures governing derivative suits gradually moved towards the Delaware position.  The substantive provisions, including those governing interested director transactions, were likewise modified.  Perhaps as a mere incidental by-product these changes also generally introduced a greater degree of judicial deference to decisions made by independent directors.

Maybe the new Project will go more smoothly.

Maybe.

I have a sneaking feeling, however, that the new project will be the gift that keeps on giving law review article topics and that I’m going to spend much of the final years of my career takings shots at the drafts to come.

Posted at 06:22 PM in Corporate Law | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

Pardon me for a moment while I get grumpy about the ESG/CSR literature

I'm reading a draft law review article corporate social responsibility. It exemplifies a recurring problem I have with the CSR/ESG crowd. They assume that there is a single way of viewing corporate social responsibility; namely, the perspective of limousine liberals. The CSR/ESG crowd never considers that somebody who adheres to, e.g., Catholic social teaching might have very different social priorities than either the Davos crowd or the Occupy Wall Street crowd.

Posted at 05:42 PM in Corporate Social Responsibility | | Comments (1)

| | | | |

10/06/2020

Press accounts of the Supreme Court's oral argument in Carney v. Adams, re Delaware's political balance requirement

Long time readers may recall that I wrote a WLF backgrounder on Carney v. Adams, a case challenging Delaware's requirement of a politically balanced judiciary:

Delaware’s state constitution imposes two unique requirements on the state judiciary that differentiates its courts from those of all other states. Under the bare majority rule, no more than half of the total number of the members of the state Supreme and Superior courts and the Chancery Court can be from the same political party (50 percent plus one if there is an odd number of judges). Under the major party rule, those judges must be from a “major” political party.

James R. Adams is a Delaware lawyer who has been frustrated in his search for a Delaware judicial position because he is a political independent. Adams sued Delaware Governor Carney in federal court seeking to have the Delaware provisions declared unconstitutional. Delaware argued that Adams lacked standing and, in the alternative, that the judicial-selection provisions fell within the policymaker exception to the First Amendment’s ban on conditioning state government positions on membership in a specific political party. The district court ruled for Adams on both grounds.

On appeal, the Third Circuit held that Adams had sufficiently pled Article III standing. As to the merits, the Third Circuit addressed solely the major party rule. The court nevertheless struck down both it and the bare majority rule on grounds that the latter was not severable from the former.

I argued that the Supreme Court should reverse.

The Supreme Court heard oral argument in the case yesterday. 

Bloomberg reports that:

The U.S. Supreme Court seemed likely to reinstate Delaware rules requiring a politically balanced state judiciary, which the state argues are responsible for the “First” state’s outsized role in American corporate law.

... the majority of justices during oral argument Oct. 5 signaled they didn’t seem to think the rules unconstitutionally prohibited Independent and third parties from judicial service on Delaware state courts.

Amy Howe at SCOTUSblog reports that the Court may not reach the merits. Delaware counsel argued that Adams lacked standing, but several justices pushed back strongly on that issue. 

... the justices seemed even more concerned about the broader effect that a ruling for Adams might have on other governments around the country. Alito asked Finger whether it would be any different if a governor indicated that he would never appoint someone from the opposing political party as a judge; Finger responded that it would not. Although Finger stressed that a ruling for his client would “not necessarily” have any effect on other partisan-balance rules elsewhere, it is not clear whether the justices shared his view.

Delaware Business Times is something of an outlier, speculating that law is in trouble:

In the first case of their 2020-21 term, the U.S. Supreme Court justices wasted no time needling counsel representing the state of Delaware in a case that could change the decades-old rules under which the state’s top judges are appointed.

The case, Carney v. Adams, will be closely watched by corporate America, as it impacts courts where litigation is heard for more than a million incorporated businesses, impacting shareholders, executives and more. At question is whether a state can dictate that judges be selected from major political parties and whether it can legally divide judgeships amid parties.

Posted at 04:24 PM in Corporate Law, SCOTUS and Con Law | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

Tuch on Information Fiduciaries

I'm a big fan of Andrew Tuch's work on fiduciary law. His new article is quite interesting:

Abstract Countless high-profile abuses of user data by leading technology companies have raised a basic question: should firms that traffic in user data be held legally responsible to their users as “information fiduciaries”? Privacy legislation to impose fiduciary duties of care, confidentiality and loyalty on data collectors enjoys bipartisan support but faces strong opposition from scholars. First, critics argue that the information fiduciary concept flies in the face of fundamental corporate law principles that require firms to prioritize shareholder interests over those of users. Second, it is said that the overwhelming self-interest of digital companies makes fiduciary loyalty impossible as a practical matter from the outset.

This essay finds neither objection convincing. The first objection rests on a mischaracterization of corporate law, which in reality would require compliance with user-regarding fiduciary obligations—the opposite of what critics fear. The second objection fails to convince because fiduciary law has proven itself adaptable enough to survive such challenges in other settings, such as in the asset management industry. The second objection nevertheless reveals a need for greater specificity of the fiduciary duties that would be imposed under the information fiduciary model, but even then it is unlikely that either objection would undermine the model.

Tuch, Andrew F., A General Defense of Information Fiduciaries (September 12, 2020). Washington University in St. Louis Legal Studies Research Paper No. 20-09-01, Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3696946.

One of Tuch's arguments is that it is possible for Facebook (to cite one example) to owe fiduciary duties to its users, while Facebook's directors owe duties to Facebook's shareholders. This seems obviously correct. It is a basic tenet of the corporate social responsibility debate, for example, that directors' duty to maximize shareholder fiduciary duties does not require and, arguably, (see below) does not allow directors to cause the corporation to break the law.

Second, he argues that "Never in Delaware law are shareholders’ interests equated with the corporation’s immediate profitability to the exclusion of long-term interests ...."  Accordingly, because care for users will often be consistent with the long term interest of the shareholders, directors who protect user interests at the cost of short term profits will rarely (if ever) be held liable for breaching the duty of shareholder wealth maximization (citing, inter alia, yours truly). 

Third, he argues that Delaware "case law indicates clearly that directors must act 'within the law.'" Well, yes, but. It is my longstanding view that "fiduciary obligation and the duty to act lawfully make a bad fit." See also my post Can directors of corporations be held liable to shareholders when the corporation breaks the law

My main concern with suggesting that Facebook and its ilk should be treated as fiduciaries of their users is that fiduciary duties, by virtue of their inherent ambiguity, are a blunt instrument as a regulatory tool. Stephen M. Bainbridge, Director Primacy: The Means and Ends of Corporate Governance, 97 Nw. U.L. Rev. 547, 591 (2003). Consider, for example, the famously vague language of Meinhard v. Salmon:

In discussing the problem with a broad conception of fiduciary duty, under which the fiduciary has “a duty to act in the best interests of the beneficiary,” Lionel Smith explains that “the indeterminacy of such a duty is such that any lawyer would agree that this cannot be its correct formulation.”

Stephen M. Bainbridge, Must Salmon Love Meinhard? Agape and Partnership Fiduciary Duties, 17 Green Bag 2d 257, 265 (2014).
 
Anyway, be sure to check it out.

Posted at 03:53 PM in Law | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

10/05/2020

Are shareholder inspection rights subject to the internal affairs doctrine?

I have long understood (and taught) that shareholder inspection rights are a rare exception to the internal affairs doctrine. In our casebook, for example, we include Crane Co. v. Anaconda Co., 346 N.E.2d 507 (N.Y. 1976), in which the court applied New York law to determine whether a shareholder (that was incorporated in Illinois) was eligible to examine the stockholder list of a company incorporated in Montana. Plaintiff relied on NY BCL sec. 1315, which permits NY courts to order inspection of books and records of companies incorporated in other states.

In Juul Labs, Inc. v. Grove, CV 2020-0005-JTL, 2020 WL 4691916 (Del. Ch. Aug. 13, 2020), however, the Delaware Chancery Court held that "[s]tockholder inspection rights are a core matter of internal corporate affairs."

This is a critical holding, because the internal affairs doctrine has important constitutional implications:

“[T]he internal affairs doctrine raises important Constitutional concerns—namely, under the Fourteenth Amendment Due Process Clause, the Full Faith and Credit Clause, and the Commerce Clause.” Salzberg v. Sciabacucchi, 227 A.3d 102, 136 (Del. 2020). The Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment is implicated by the need for directors and officers “to know what law will be applied to their actions” and by the stockholders' “right to know by what standards of accountability they may hold those managing the corporation's business and affairs.” McDermott Inc. v. Lewis, 531 A.2d 206, 216–17 (Del. 1987). The Full Faith and Credit Clause “commands application of the internal affairs doctrine except in the rarecircumstance where national policy is outweighed by a significant interest of the forum state in the corporation and its shareholders.” Id. at 218 (emphasis in original) (footnote omitted). Under the Commerce Clause, a non-chartering state “ ‘has no interest in regulating the internal affairs of foreign corporations.’ ” Id. at 217. ...

The statute at issue in Juul was a California law substantially similar to New York's section 1315. As the court explained:

California is not alone in granting rights to access the books and records of foreign corporations that do business in the state. If other states could define the terms by which stockholders can inspect books and records, then a Delaware corporation could be subjected to different provisions and standards in jurisdictions around the country. Under constitutional principles outlined by the Supreme Court of the United States and under Delaware Supreme Court precedent, stockholder inspection rights are a matter of internal affairs. Grove's rights as a stockholder are governed by Delaware law, not by California law.

If widely accepted, Juul’s application of the internal affairs doctrine to shareholder inspection rights thus calls into question the constitutional validity of statutes like those of New York and California that attempt to treat shareholder inspection rights as being an exception to the internal affairs doctrine.

Juul stands in opposition to prior law that treats access to stockholder lists as a well-established exception to the internal affairs doctrine as a matter of both corporate law and conflicts of law. The Restatement (Second) of Conflict of Laws, for example, provides:

The right of a shareholder to inspect the books of a corporation poses special problems. This is an issue which can practicably be determined differently in different states. This is also an issue which, if decided differently in different states, will not seriously undermine the policy favoring uniform treatment for all shareholders of a corporation. For these reasons, a court will apply to a foreign corporation doing substantial business in the state a local statute providing for the inspection of books by a shareholder if in the court’s opinion the statute embodies an important policy.

Restatement (Second) of Conflict of Laws § 304, comment d (1971). See also Annot., 19 A.L.R.3d 869, 889-91 (1968) (noting that states have traditionally exercised authority to require disclosure of stockholder lists of foreign corporations doing business within their borders).

Although the Juul court did not directly speak to the Restatement commentary, it did address the argument that having multiple states regulating shareholder inspection rights of the same corporation would not be problematic:

An important public policy served by the internal affairs doctrine is to ensure the uniform treatment of directors, officers, and stockholders across jurisdictions. “Uniform treatment of directors, officers and shareholders is an important objective which can only be attained by having the rights and liabilities of those persons with respect to the corporation governed by a single law.” Restatement (Second) of Conflict of Laws § 302, cmt. e. “A State has an interest in promoting stable relationships among parties involved in the corporations it charters, as well as in ensuring that investors in such corporations have an effective voice in corporate affairs.” CTS Corp., 481 U.S. at 91, 107 S.Ct. 1637. Having the law of the state of incorporation govern a corporation's internal affairs “prevent[s] corporations from being subjected to inconsistent legal standards” and “provide[s] certainty and predictability,” thus “protect[ing] the justified expectations of the parties with interests in the corporation.” VantagePoint, 871 A.2d at 1112–13.

...

California's balancing of the competing interests between stockholders and the corporation differs from Delaware's. And California is not alone in granting rights to access the books and records of foreign corporations that do business in the state. If other states could define the terms by which stockholders can inspect books and records, then a Delaware corporation could be subjected to different provisions and standards in jurisdictions around the country.

Update: Our friend Francis Pileggi has an excellent post discussing the case, including treatment of its analysis of the exclusive forum clause.

Posted at 05:13 AM in Corporate Law, SCOTUS and Con Law | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

10/04/2020

Replying to Jeff Lipshaw on Bainbridge and Henderson on Outsourcing the Board

My friend and not infrequent sparring partner Jeff Lipshaw wrote an informative post on blockchain and AI (see my preceding post). In the course of doing so, he took a shot in passing at my work with Todd Henderson on outsourcing the board of directors:

In doing so, Jeff takes a pot shot at my work with Todd Henderson on boards of directors:

My thesis is that legal thinking is inherently reductive and that the reduction manages to exclude or minimize precisely those leadership aspects of governance beyond mere monitoring.

...

The culmination of the reduction is a recent proposal by two esteemed corporate law professors, Stephen Bainbridge and Todd Henderson, that the current system of shareholder elected directors be replaced by outsourced “board service providers.” The proposal turns on the conception that the board’s sole obligation is to monitor agency costs within the corporation to maximize shareholder wealth.  Thus, in its attempt to weed out self-serving opportunism by managers, the legal proposal also dispenses with the leadership contributions that the business perspective values.

In our book, Outsourcing the Board, Todd and I explain that monitoring has become the board's principal function (42-49). We acknowledge that the extent to which boards in the real world do function as assertive monitors is contested (48). We also discuss at some length the problems with the monitoring model of the board's function, especially in a section called--of all things--Overemphasizing Monitoring Has Costs (78-79).

We also discuss at some length the board of directors' other functions, such as services to top management--such as networking and advising--and making some managerial decisions (30-42). We explain that although monitoring is job one, real world boards continue to play the other roles they have traditionally provided (52).

While we propose that the board service provider (BSP) to which the board function should be outsourced will be more effective than current boards at monitoring management, we emphasize that:

BSPs are highly adaptable. They are well suited to perform the monitoring function as required by current law and best practices, but they are equally well suited to performing service and managerial functions. Indeed, as we shall see, because BSPs are less subject to time and expertise constraints than individual directors, they are capable of fully carrying out the monitoring function while also simultaneously providing more effective advisory, networking, and managerial services. (51)

We also explain at length that current board call too often fail to lead (74-76). In our view, a BSP provides a management team that can be more effective--especially in crises--than current boards.

So I reject the implication that our proposal is aimed solely at "weed[ing] out self-serving opportunism by managers." Likewise, our proposal does not dispense with the board's other functions.

Posted at 04:49 PM | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

I'm 61 years old. Do I really have to learn about Blockchain and AI?

My friend and occasional sparring partner Jeff Lipshaw discusses the disparity between the way academic lawyers and practitioners view blockchains and AI. 

It all sounds quite exhausting. I think I'll give it a pass.

Posted at 04:16 PM in Corporate Law, Securities Regulation | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

Arnold & Porter's Guidance on the New California Law Requiring “Underrepresented Community” Members on Boards

Here. As with the similar gender representation bill from last year, I do not take a position on the merits or the equal protection constitutional validity of the law. As with the gender representation law, however, I think that as drafted it conflicts with the internal affairs doctrine and is thus unconstitutional under a penumbra emanating from the dormant commerce clause and the full faith and credit clause.

Posted at 03:39 PM in Corporate Law | | Comments (1)

| | | | |

Matt Nelson on Mark Galli's Conversion to Catholicism Reminds Me of My Own Conversion

Former Christianity Today editor Mark Galli was a very important figure in Evangelical Protestantism. But he recently crossed the Tiber. Matt Nelson explores Mark's explanation for his journey to Catholicism, much of which resonated with me as to my own conversion journey:

Reason #1: Disenchantment. Christians want to experience genuine, uncontrived worship wherever they gather. But Castaldo admits that overeager attempts to make church relevant and attractive has led to the disenchantment of many evangelicals. The unfortunate result of trying too hard to provide a “seeker-friendly” experience, he writes, is “congregations of people wondering what exactly it was they were seeking—nothing, it seems, that they couldn’t have found in an inspiring TED Talk or rock concert.”

Precisely. Although it's true that Catholics can't sing, at least they stick to the old standards. At least out here in Los Angeles, it's hard to find a Protestant church that hasn't gone full bore into Praise and Worship music. I yearned for a worship experience that was aimed at God rather than the rockstars on stage.

Apparently, however, Galli believes that:

While the Roman Catholic Church hinders and distracts its members with superficialities like transubstantiation, the ecclesial hierarchy, and the prayers to the saints, the Reformers insist on delivering believers back to the center—to Christ.

This has not been my experience. Most of the Catholic priests who have served that churches of which I have been a member have preached the Word. This is especially true of my current priest, who routinely mentions  sin, Hell, and the need for a personal relationship with Christ.

Reason #2: Quest for Clarity. Castaldo notes that Galli—like Cardinal Newman—was unsatisfied with being his own highest interpretive authority. Not that private interpretation is all bad. But one should humbly check his fallible interpretations ....

Two points: I came to Catholicism because I was looking for a faith-based way of understanding the subject of my vocational interest; namely, the corporation. It was next to impossible to find anything useful about that topic in the Protestant literature. The problem crystalized for me when I read Mark Noll's book, The Scandal of the Evangelical Mind, which traces the historical processes that lead Evangelicals to reject "rigorous intellectual scholarship."

Instead, I found a treasure of profound Christian thought in Catholic social thought. Serious thinkers have pondered questions of business, labor, profit, etc... for two thousand years and CST brings those strains together. To be sure, I initially relied more on neoconservative Catholic social thinkers--especially Michael Novak--but I am increasingly reliant on the work of St Pope John Paul II and the other social encyclicals since Leo XIII Rerum Novarum. Learning about CST inevitably lead to learning about Catholic theology.

I found the core of the Reformation--sola fide and sola scriptura--less persuasive:

Most Protestants and Anglican converts I know recall “authority” as the central issue catalyzing their conversion. They identified the Church’s Magisterium—that is, the ecclesial teaching authority—as the missing solution to the central problem in non-Catholic Christianity—namely, the problem of biblical interpretation. In bishops, they came to discover successors to the Apostles. In the pope, they came to discover the chief Apostle and successor to St. Peter. And aside from the biblical proofs that grounded their paradigm-shifting conclusions, they discovered in the idea of the Catholic hierarchy a purely rational necessity.

Indeed. Protestant preachers claim to speak authoritatively. They rely on authorities. Why then reject 2000 years of authoritative teaching?

Reason #3: Church Unity. In the Catholic Church, Galli finds an awesome claim towards which he has been drawn: the claim to be the one true Church founded by Christ, teaching the deposit of faith entrusted once for all to the apostles (Jude 1:3).

The idea that, as a Catholic, you stand in the liturgical tradition that goes back 2,000 years and today stretches around the world is profoundly attractive. As someone who learned his politics from Russell Kirk's writings, I was long familiar with Kirk's argument that:

Second, the conservative adheres to custom, convention, and continuity. It is old custom that enables people to live together peaceably; the destroyers of custom demolish more than they know or desire. It is through convention—a word much abused in our time—that we contrive to avoid perpetual disputes about rights and duties: law at base is a body of conventions. Continuity is the means of linking generation to generation; it matters as much for society as it does for the individual; without it, life is meaningless. When successful revolutionaries have effaced old customs, derided old conventions, and broken the continuity of social institutions—why, presently they discover the necessity of establishing fresh customs, conventions, and continuity; but that process is painful and slow; and the new social order that eventually emerges may be much inferior to the old order that radicals overthrew in their zeal for the Earthly Paradise.

Conservatives are champions of custom, convention, and continuity because they prefer the devil they know to the devil they don’t know. Order and justice and freedom, they believe, are the artificial products of a long social experience, the result of centuries of trial and reflection and sacrifice. Thus the body social is a kind of spiritual corporation, comparable to the church; it may even be called a community of souls. Human society is no machine, to be treated mechanically. The continuity, the life-blood, of a society must not be interrupted. Burke’s reminder of the necessity for prudent change is in the mind of the conservative. But necessary change, conservatives argue, ought to be gradual and discriminatory, never unfixing old interests at once.

Third, conservatives believe in what may be called the principle of prescription. Conservatives sense that modern people are dwarfs on the shoulders of giants, able to see farther than their ancestors only because of the great stature of those who have preceded us in time. Therefore conservatives very often emphasize the importance of prescription—that is, of things established by immemorial usage, so that the mind of man runneth not to the contrary. There exist rights of which the chief sanction is their antiquity—including rights to property, often. Similarly, our morals are prescriptive in great part. Conservatives argue that we are unlikely, we moderns, to make any brave new discoveries in morals or politics or taste. It is perilous to weigh every passing issue on the basis of private judgment and private rationality. The individual is foolish, but the species is wise, Burke declared. In politics we do well to abide by precedent and precept and even prejudice, for the great mysterious incorporation of the human race has acquired a prescriptive wisdom far greater than any man’s petty private rationality.

Catholicism will be inherently attractive to someone of that mindset. Catholicism has not swayed with the winds, following the polls. Instead, Catholicism values the traditions that have come down to use from the Apostles and Church Fathers. We stand on the shoulders of St Peter and his successors. As Nelson explains:

Even when the rest of Christendom began to glide down the slippery slope of cultural compromise in recent centuries, the bishops and popes have held strong. Why? Because the dogmas of the Church are not theirs to change. ....

The Christian Church has been built upon the foundation of Christ, yes, and also fortified by two thousand years of deep thinking about hard issues, fraternal debate, and a tradition that says with Isaiah: “Come now; let us reason together” (Isa. 1:18).

Amen.

Posted at 03:28 PM in Religion | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

Belated Anniversary Dinner with Ridge Montebello (Santa Cruz Mts) 2002

Helen and I had a belated 34th anniversary dinner last night. I cooked two lamb sirloin steaks in a sous vide bath at 132° for 75 minutes, after which I seared it over very high heat for 2 minutes per side. I made mushroom risotto in my multicooker and steamed some green beans. After the steaks had rested for about 10 minutes, I sliced them against the grain thinly. I served them with tzatziki sauce.

IMG_0856We drank a 2002 Ridge Vineyards Monte Bello (74% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Merlot, 8% Petit Verdot). This looked, smelled, and tased more like a mature classed growth Bordeaux than a classic California cabernet (which is meant as high praise and not criticism). It had thrown a fair bit of sediment, so I was glad I had decanted it. Medium ruby. Powerful bouquet of dark black fruits, earth, and a whiff of the humidor. On the palate, it is beautifully balanced with smooth and silky tannins. Fully mature but probably will hold. Suggests prunes, cassis, anise, and tobacco. Stunning. Grade: A

Posted at 02:47 PM in Food and Wine | | Comments (0)

| | | | |

Next »