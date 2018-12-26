California appeals court enforces forum selection bylaw of Delaware corporation

Below are some notable observations from the opinion by Justice Franklin D. Elia:
-
"[N]either California nor Delaware law requires forum selection clauses be freely negotiated to be enforceable."
-
"The forum selection bylaw is entirely consistent with Drulias's reasonable expectations at the time he chose to purchase stock in 1st Century."
-
"Forum selection bylaws have the effect of consolidating such litigation into a single forum, thereby reducing litigation expenses and avoiding duplication of effort (not to mention promoting efficient use of judicial resources), which is beneficial to corporations and their shareholders alike."
