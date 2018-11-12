Professor Bainbridge's Top Recommendations in Kitchen Gadgets

Regular readers know that cooking is my main hobby. Here are four items I use all the time and recommend very highly for the cook in your life:
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis
Social Media