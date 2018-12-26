Samuel Moyn misunderstands the purpose of teaching corporate law

In a thought provoking essay in the Chronicle of Higher Education, Professor Samuel Moyn argues that law schools' focus on judge made law in general, and the Supreme Court in particular, is counterproductive especially when justified on ostensibly progressive grounds. Offline, Professor Moyn suggested that, to better help students understand how the legal system influences the distribution of economic and political power, progressives should focus more on teaching business law subjects like taxation and anti-trust.
Samuel Moyn, Law Schools Are Bad for Democracy: They whitewash the grubby scramble for power, Chronicle of Higher Education, Dec. 16, 2018.
In re the highlighted portion, insert eye roll here. Personally, I thought the purpose of training students in business law was to make them more effective business lawyers by teaching them the skills transactional lawyers use in the real world, not to fill their heads with a bunch of progressive nonsense about the evils of capitalism.
