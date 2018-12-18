"The Most Ridiculous Lawsuits of 2018"

From the US Chamber of Commerce:
A lawsuit targeting California coffee houses for not including warning labels on their products tops the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform’s (ILR) list of the Top 10 Most Ridiculous Lawsuits of 2018. This year’s list features lawsuits by a rude French waiter and over cheese on a McDonald’s hamburger. ILR released a highlight videorunning down each lawsuit on the list.
“These individual lawsuits may be good for a laugh, but the collective impact of excessive litigation on society is no joke,” said ILR President Lisa A. Rickard. “Our tort system costs every U.S. household more than $3,300 each year, on average.”
The Top 10 Most Ridiculous Lawsuits of 2018 from FacesOfLawsuitAbuse.org are:
-
- Lawsuits Over Coffee? Lawsuit About Warning Labels Brewing in California (Los Angeles, California)
- Kind Snack Bars Sued for Putting Vitamin C in Bars (Brooklyn, New York)
- Woman Wants More Junior Mints, and Files Class Action to Get Them (Chicago, Illinois)
- Man Sues to Change His Age—for Online Dating Apps (The Netherlands)
- Waiter Fired for Being Rude Claims He’s Just French, Files Discrimination Lawsuit(Vancouver, Canada)
- Man Gets $5 Million for Ant Bites (Hamilton County, Florida)
- Trial Lawyers Draft Up Ridiculous Lawsuit Over Kona Brewing Labels (San Jose, California)
- Customers Sue McDonald’s Over Unwanted Cheese (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
- Woman Sues Canada Dry Ginger Ale for not Containing Real Ginger (Buffalo, New York)
- Man Suing StarKist Tuna Over a Health Logo (Syracuse, New York)
Social Media