"The Most Ridiculous Lawsuits of 2018"

From the US Chamber of Commerce:

A lawsuit targeting California coffee houses for not including warning labels on their products tops the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform’s (ILR) list of the Top 10 Most Ridiculous Lawsuits of 2018. This year’s list features lawsuits by a rude French waiter and over cheese on a McDonald’s hamburger. ILR released a highlight videorunning down each lawsuit on the list.

“These individual lawsuits may be good for a laugh, but the collective impact of excessive litigation on society is no joke,” said ILR President Lisa A. Rickard. “Our tort system costs every U.S. household more than $3,300 each year, on average.”

The Top 10 Most Ridiculous Lawsuits of 2018 from FacesOfLawsuitAbuse.org are: