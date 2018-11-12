This looks like a must read:

One of the inscrutable ironies of the last two years is that a New York real-estate mogul and reality TV star has forced so many academics and intellectuals to rethink and redefine some basic terms. Among them: authoritarianism, liberalism and conservatism. In “The New Authoritarianism: Trump, Populism, and the Tyranny of Experts” (Polity, 115 pages, $12.95) Salvatore Babones, an American-born professor of sociology and social policy at the University of Sydney, doesn’t defend Mr. Trump or his administration. But he does suggest the Trump phenomenon may galvanize a revival of democratic self-rule. Mr. Babones, whose ideological affiliations remain a mystery to me, does not fear, as many American liberals do, that Mr. Trump is an “authoritarian” president. He believes, rather, that the president’s populism is a protest against a different kind of authoritarianism: the rule of unelected “experts.” American liberals speak unctuously about “democracy” and “democratic values,” but they have consistently substituted expert opinion for democratic decision-making. Whatever else this president does or doesn’t do, Mr. Babones thinks, his presidency has challenged that tendency at every point, and our politics will be more democratic and better off as a consequence.