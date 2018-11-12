The Road to Hell is Paved with Good Intentions (How California Progressive Do-gooders ruined the State)

From William McGurn's WSJ column today:

... the crisis of good intentions is manifested most dramatically in the green movement, particularly in California. In a recent article for the Orange County Register, Chapman University’s Joel Kotkin and Marshall Toplansky write that “California is creating a feudalized society characterized by the ultra-rich, a diminishing middle class and a large, rising segment of the population that is in or near poverty.” California now has the highest overall poverty rate in the nation, they write, and suffers from a level of inequality “closer to that of Central American banana republics.”

Much of this is the fault of California’s green agenda, which chokes off economic growth and has been imposed more as a theological imperative than the result of any sober, cost-benefit analysis. As Mr. Kotkin frequently points out, the upward mobility of any family that isn’t part of Hollywood or Silicon Valley or doesn’t already own their own home is being killed by the state’s climate regime.

Though California hasn’t reached French levels of rebellion, its own protests are taking interesting forms. Earlier this year a coalition of more than 200 prominent civil-rights leaders filed suit against the California Air Resources Board. They argue California’s greenhouse gas policies are disproportionately raising housing, transportation and electricity costs for Latinos and African-Americans. The suit contests California’s claims that it has a “clean and green” economy is a “fiction.”

The climate regime, the suit notes, is imperious. Though Los Angeles and the Bay Area already rank among the worst in the nation for traffic congestion, the suit contends California’s climate leaders “have decided to intentionally increase traffic congestion” in the hope of getting more people to opt for public transport. In other words, California’s greens are willing to inconvenience the poor to get them to do what their feudal lords want them to do.