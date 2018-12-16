« Is legal blogging dead? | Main | Jim Park on whether tokens are securities »

12/16/2018

Why does the ABA Web 100 hate ProfessorBainbridge.com?

Once again, we have been overlooked by the ABA's Web 100. We suspect it's because of all those times I called the ABA a pinko commie front.

Posted at 03:33 PM in Weblogs |

