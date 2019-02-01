Adrian Vermeule's path to Rome from "Mind, Heart, and Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome" -- and a personal confession

I've never met Harvard law professor Adrian Vermeule or read much of his (reportedly outstanding) legal scholarship. But when I heard a few years ago that he had converted to Roman Catholicism, I began following his Twitter feed and reading his essays on politics and religion. In short order, I became a fan.

So when I bought Mind, Heart, and Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome (edited by Robert P George and J.J. Snell), which offers "the stories of sixteen converts [to Roman Catholicism], each a public intellectual or leading voice in their respective fields, and each making a significant contribution to the life of the Church," I turned immediately to Adrian's chapter. It's interesting, provocative, but sadly short.

In some ways Adrian's story resonated with me, but in some ways my own conversion story is very different

Adrian was a convert from Episcopalianism. I came to Rome from a sort of generic Protestantism.[1]

Adrian fell away from the faith in college and eventually returned Ito it as an adult, only to find that the Episcopal Church had fallen into the hands of "herterodox forces."

Heterodoxy is part of my story too. In the years immediately before my conversion, I had attended Presbyterian churches. During the 1990s, of course, the PCUSA was riven with ugly disputes over social issues, especially sexual ones. The PCUSA leadership was increasingly captured by social justice warriors whose agenda seemed to be driven by progressive political policies rather than theology. That attitude increasingly trickled down to the local churches in my area, where I heard a lot more sermons on issues like race, sexuality, and the evils of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank rather than sin and salvation. Eventually, enough was enough.

Back to Adrian's interview:

On what legal fronts do you find the most hope for influencing the culture away from the “culture of death” of materialism and nihilism we seem to be gradually embracing? I put little stock or hope or faith in law. It is a tool that may be put to good uses or bad. In the long run it will be no better than the polity and culture in which it is embedded. If that culture sours and curdles, so will the law; indeed that process is well underway and its tempo is accelerating. Our hope lies elsewhere.

Right.

Finally, an interesting observation:

As for influences, there were many .... But behind and above all those who helped me along the way, there stood a great Lady. Did you experience any kind of mystical or possibly supernatural signs or occurrences relating to your conversion? Let me refer back to the end of the previous answer and leave it at that.

I assume the reference is to Mary. And now for a personal confession: Most of the Catholic doctrines as to which I have the greatest doubts relate to Mary. To be sure, the Catholic theology of Mary is far more complex and nuanced than the caricature I learned as a Protestant. But nevertheless I simply don't have the emotional commitment to Marian devotion that so many Catholics seem to have. And that devotion all too often seems to obscure the necessary focus on Christ.

Put another way, the Mother of God is undoubtedly an important figure, but God the Son is orders of magnitude more important. I see no scriptural basis for the theological claim that she collaborated in Christ's work of salvation. To the contrary, calling her co-mediatrix and co-redemptrix smacks of matriarchal paganism.

So am I a cafeteria Catholic on this central set of issues? I don't think so. I am perfectly happy to take Immaculate Conception and the Assumption on faith. I'm prepared to venerate Mary and to request her intercession. I'm simply suggesting that Mariology must be understood as Christ-centric and acknowledging -- even confessing -- that Mary plays a small role in my personal faith walk.

I take some comfort from the fact that one of my great heroes, John Henry Newman, acknowledged that he had difficulty adopting some Catholic practices.

What's striking to me, however, is how many of my fellow converts who are interviewed in "Mind, Heart, and Soul" embrace Marian devotion:

Michael Ward:

Marian devotions were foreign to me when I first swam the Tiber, but they quickly ceased to be alien. Now I not only understand and accept them but find the Marian dimensions of Catholic piety to be extremely helpful. I would put Marian devotions a close third, after daily Mass and frequent confession, in a list of the things I have found most beneficial to my spiritual regimen since becoming a Catholic. George, Robert P.. Mind, Heart, and Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome (Kindle Locations 2614-2616). TAN Books. Kindle Edition.

Matthew Franck on C.C. Pecknold:

Though now a Catholic, Pecknold had no personal Marian devotion at this time. “I knew that Catholics had a devotion to Mary, and I knew theologically in my head why Mary mattered. I could even tell you things that were important about the doctrine of the Immaculate Conception. I could tell you various things, I could probably teach a course.” But as for a personal Marianism, “I didn’t understand that.” Yet when he went into Memorial Chapel and approached the shrine to Mary to pray about the two jobs, suddenly he felt that the eyes of the icon of Mary were on him, staying with him as he moved. He knelt down, prayed the Hail Mary, and asked for Our Lady’s help and guidance, whatever offers might come. George, Robert P.. Mind, Heart, and Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome (Kindle Locations 3006-3012). TAN Books. Kindle Edition.

Ulf & Brigitta Ekman:

What surprised us was the fervor and strength of Marian piety. It took us a while to understand how important this was. We decided to visit some Marian shrines, and over the years, we visited Lourdes, Fatima, Knock, Guadalupe, Czestochowa, Banneux, as well as many churches and monasteries connected with Mary. The Rosary started to appeal to us when we realized how Christ-centered it is, and we started to pray the Rosary even before we were received into the Church. George, Robert P.. Mind, Heart, and Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome (Kindle Locations 843-846). TAN Books. Kindle Edition.

So maybe there's more for me to learn and appreciate.