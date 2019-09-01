Another new book chapter by yours truly: "The Law and Economics of Insider Trading 2.0"

Bainbridge, Stephen Mark, The Law and Economics of Insider Trading 2.0. Forthcoming in Encyclopedia of Law and Economics (2nd edition 2020); UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper No. 19-01. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3312406:

Insider trading is one of the most controversial aspects of securities regulation, even among the law and economics community. One set of scholars favors deregulation of insider trading, allowing corporations to set their own insider trading policies by contract. Another set of law and economics scholars, in contrast, contends that the property right to inside information should be assigned to the corporation and not subject to contractual reassignment. Deregulatory arguments are typically premised on the claims that insider trading promotes market efficiency or that assigning the property right to inside information to managers is an efficient compensation scheme. Public choice analysis is also a staple of the deregulatory literature, arguing that the insider trading prohibition benefits market professionals and managers rather than investors. The argument in favor of regulating insider trading traditionally was based on fairness issues, which predictably have had little traction in the law and economics community. Instead, the economic argument in favor of mandatory insider trading prohibitions has typically rested on some variant of the economics of property rights in information. This is a chapter from the forthcoming Encyclopedia of Law and Economics (2nd edition 2020).