Emulex followup #1: Status of the implied right of action

As a followup to my previous post, I should note that some have argued that the case presents the Supreme Court with a broader issue than the scienter question on which my Legal Pulse column focused. Ann Lipton, for example, points out that:

When the defendants petitioned for certiorari, here’s how they phrased the Question Presented: Whether the Ninth Circuit correctly held, in express disagreement with five other courts of appeals, that Section 14(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 supports an inferred private right of action based on a negligent misstatement or omission made in connection with a tender offer. Note the precise wording here .... It’s really two questions: first, what is the state of mind element under Section 14(e), and second is there a private right of action at all? The implication of the defendants’ petition for cert is, well, no, there isn’t, and the amicus brief filed by the Chamber of Commerce makes that argument explicitly. So what the defendants are really angling for is a declaration that plaintiffs cannot bring claims under 14(e) at all, with a fallback position of, if they can, they have to show intent.

Ann points out that tossing the private right of action under Section 14(e) and Rule 14e-3 would lead to all sorts of odd results when you step back and look at how Delaware corporate and federal securities law interact in this context. (Go read it.)

As Ann points out, the modern Supreme Court is a lot less found of implied private right of action than it used to be, but as she also points out the Court is reluctant to outright overturn long established implied private actions. As I tell my students, the Court has gotten out of the business of creating or expanding implied private rights of action, but has grandfathered those that have been approved at some point by a one of at least 5 justices. If so, the section 14(e) implied right of action is safe.

In an interesting post Kevin LaCroix reaches the same conclusion:

Chamber’s counsel argued in its amicus brief that the courts of appeals have ignored the U.S. Supreme Court’s precedents on inferring statutory rights of action. The Chamber’s brief, in urging the Court to take up the case, contended that the case could provide the Court a chance to rule that the circuit courts improperly implied a right of action under Section 14(e) and could thereby eliminate a “complex, judicially-created liability scheme.” In her November 14, 2018 post on her On the Case blog about the Chamber’s amicusbrief (here), Alison Frankel quotes Stanford Law Professor Joseph Grundfest as predicting not only that the Court would take up the Emulex case, but that it would conclude that there is no private right to sue under Section 14. Interestingly, in making his comments, Grundfest does not seem to be limiting his prediction just to the private right of action under Section 14(e); rather he seems to be suggesting that the Court will conclude there is no private right of action at all under any part of Section 14. Obviously, if the Court were to go so far, then the Emulex decision would indeed have a very significant impact on federal court merger objection litigation. There may be grounds to be skeptical of the likelihood that the Court would in fact go so far as to eliminate the private right of action under Section 14 altogether, or even with respect just to Section 14(e). In her article about the Chamber’s amicus brief, Frankel quotes counsel for Emulex as saying, first, that Congress has amended the securities laws numerous times since the courts recognized the private right of action under Section 14(e), and yet did not address the issue. In addition, Emulex’s counsel notes that the issue of whether there is a private right of action under Section 14 arguably was not fully addressed in the courts below, which would seem to eliminate the possibility that the Supreme Court would take up the issue for the first time in the case now. Indeed, the plaintiff in the Emulex case argued in his brief in opposition to the cert petition (here) that Emulex itself conceded in the lower courts that there is a private right of action under Section 14(e).

Corban Rhodes and Anna Menkova further explain that:

... some have seen the case as an opportunity for the high court to go far beyond that question and deny investors any ability to bring claims under Section 14(e), declaring that no private right of action exists, regardless of the standard.



This effort is misguided for several reasons. First, the Emulex case is a poor vehicle to consider a question of this magnitude, especially after petitioners raised the issue only as a passing afterthought in the petition itself, and never briefed it below. Second, the question is not ripe for the Supreme Court’s review, given that there is no circuit split on this issue, despite private Section 14(e) claims having been recognized for decades. Third, even if the court were to take up this broader question, the court’s own reasoning in past Section 14(e) cases supports the existence of an implied private right of action. And finally, as a policy matter, while state court remedies provide some means of relief for investors defrauded in the context of a merger, federal courts should not abdicate their role in protecting investors and ensuring the integrity and transparency of tender offers.

They go on to elaborate on each of those points in some detail, concluding:

A case in which the issue was not even raised below, and where there is no circuit split, is hardly the correct vehicle to consider eradicating a long-recognized federal right.

All of which seems correct. As Ann Lipton points out, however: