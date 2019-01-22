Emulex followup #2: Will it matter?

John Coffee thinks Emulex will prove to be much ado about nothing:

Defendants are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month to grant certiorari in Varjabedian v. Emulex Corp .[11] will produce a decision that slows the spread of merger objection cases. In that case, the Ninth Circuit panel held that because Section 14(e) of the Securities Exchange Act authorizes the SEC to prohibit acts not themselves fraudulent under the common law or Section 10(b) (at least if the prohibition was reasonably designed to prevent acts and practices that were fraudulent), the plaintiff in such a case need not allege scienter, but only negligence. Although this position is arguable, every other circuit that has ruled has decided to the contrary, and the Ninth Circuit has not done well in the Supreme Court when it is the lone dissenter among the circuits. More importantly, some hope that the Supreme Court will rule (as some amici have requested it to do) that there is no implied private cause of action under Section 14(e). Although this is possible, the issue was not discussed in any detail in Emulex . Thus, the court is more likely to insist on scienter, while noting in a parenthesis or footnote that “for purposes of this case we have assumed with the parties that a private cause of action exists under Section 14(e), which issue we reserve for a future day.”