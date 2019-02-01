Looking back at 2018: My books, articles, monographs, columns, etc...published last year

Books

Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance (Cambridge University Press 2018) (Coauthor: M. Todd Henderson)

Can Delaware Be Dethroned?: Evaluating Delaware's Dominance of Corporate Law (Cambridge University Press 2018) (Coeditors: Iman Anabtawi, Sung Hui Kim, and James Park)

Business Associations: Cases and Materials on Agency, Partnerships, LLCs, and Corporations , 10th Edition (Foundation Press 2018) (Co-editors: William A. Klein and J. Mark Ramseyer)

Articles and Book Chapters

Introduction, in Can Delaware Be Dethroned?: Evaluating Delaware's Dominance of Corporate Law (Cambridge University Press 2018)

Interest Group Analysis of Delaware Law: The Corporate Opportunity Doctrine as Case Study, in Can Delaware Be Dethroned?: Evaluating Delaware's Dominance of Corporate Law (Cambridge University Press 2018)

Conservative Critiques of Capitalism, American Affairs, Fall 2018, at 113

Parable of the Talents, in Research Handbook on Fiduciary Law 97 (Edward Elgar Publishing; D. Gordon Smith & Andrew S. Gold eds. 2018)

The Board of Directors, in The Oxford Handbook of Corporate Law and Governance 275 (Oxford University Press; Jeffrey N. Gordon & Wolf-Georg Ronge eds. 2018)

Kokesh Footnote Three Notwithstanding: The Future of the Disgorgement Penalty in SEC Cases, 56 Wash. U. J.L. & Policy 17 (2018)

Other

Perpetual Dual Class Stock versus the SEC’s Dubious Raised Eyebrow Power, The WLF Legal Pulse (February 23, 2018)

Supreme Court to Once Again Examine Limits of Rule 10b-5 Liability in October Term 2018 Case “Lorenzo v. SEC”,The WLF Legal Pulse (August 6, 2018)

California Corporate-Board Quota Law Unlikely to Survive a Constitutional Challenge, The WLF Legal Pulse (October 2, 2018)

Canon Law Should Be Changed to Make Catholic Bishops Accountable, Public Discourse (December 18, 2018)