Reading "Mind, Heart, and Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome" By Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) and R.J. Snell

I'm reading with great interest Mind, Heart, and Soul: Intellectuals and the Path to Rome (edited by Robert P George and J.J. Snell), which offers "the stories of sixteen converts [to Roman Catholicism], each a public intellectual or leading voice in their respective fields, and each making a significant contribution to the life of the Church."

As an adult convert to Catholicism from Evangelical Protestantism, I'm always fascinated by how other people came to the same decision. It turns out, of course, that there are many roads to Rome. As the saying goes, God works in mysterious ways, tailored to each of us individually, which is apparent from George and Snell observation that in the introduction:

For many, although certainly not all, converts entering the Catholic Church as adults, whether from another Christian community, another religion, or no faith at all, the Catholic intellectual tradition was experienced as part of the struggle to come home. Some turned to the Patristics for guidance, others to the Scholastics, yet others to the mystical or spiritual authors. For some, no one period or figure stands out as much as the entire “symphony” of truth found in the Catholic traditions of music, poetry, art, theology, literature, and moral philosophy.

Personally, I came to Rome not by any of those routes, but by reading Michael Novak and Pope John Paul II's encyclicals on work and the economy.

I’ve spent most of my life in school. Kindergarten. Twelve years of secondary education. Four years of college. Five years of graduate and law school. Three brief years as a law clerk and attorney in private practice. And now over thirty years as a law professor.

At the risk of sounding pretentious (a risk I fear I take all too often), I have lived the life of the mind. Most of my time has been spent reading, thinking, and writing. I spend my days engaged not just with legal materials, but also with social sciences, especially economics and finance. After all, I teach corporate law and, as I tell my students, you can’t understand corporate law or advise your clients unless you understand business.

So, I’ve grappled with questions like: Why do corporations have a board of directors at the top instead of a single executive? Why do courts usually defer to the decisions made by that board of directors absent fraud or self-dealing? Why do we prohibit insider trading? And so on.

Early in my academic career I began to wonder whether my faith spoke to those sorts of issues.

Immediately, however, I bumped into what Mark Noll—a well-known and highly respected academic historian and leading Christian scholar—called “The Scandal of the Evangelical Mind.”[1] Noll argued that:

What is true throughout the Christian world is true for American Christians: we who are in pietistic, generically evangelical, Baptist, fundamentalist, Restorationist, holiness, “Bible church,” megachurch, or Pentecostal traditions face special difficulties when putting the mind to use. Taken together, American evangelicals display many virtues and do many things well, but built-in barriers to careful and constructive thinking remain substantial.[2]

Accordingly, as Noll observed, “phrases like ‘first-rate Christian scholarship’ or ‘the Christian use of the mind,’ when these phrases sound like a call to backsliding for some in the churches and like a simple oxymoron for many in the broader world.”

The lack of first rate Christian scholarship was (and still is) especially pronounced in law and economics, the two academic disciplines in which I spend most of my time and upon which my own scholarship draws most heavily. True, there are some very fine Evangelical law professors. I am proud to count many as personal friends and hold them in the highest regards as both persons and intellectuals. But there are not many. And many (most?) teach in areas like constitutional law or jurisprudence. I can probably count the number doing serious work in the business law area on one hand. One of the best of them does mostly Japanese business law, which is way outside my bailiwick, and another does mainly bankruptcy and contract law.

Put bluntly, the life of the mind begins by reading, but I had nowhere to start. There simply was not a foundation of scholarship upon which to build.

But then I found Michael Novak. I only met Novak once and only corresponded with him a few times, but it is hard to think of anyone other than my friend and mentor the late Michael Dooley[3] who has had a bigger impact on my intellectual development. Novak's work provided a coherent Christian understanding of not just the economy, but the corporate form itself.

Reading Novak led me to Pope John Paul II's encyclicals on work and the economy. I already had developed a deep admiration for JPII's heroes life story and stand against communism, but now I found that he had profound insights into the issues with which I grappled on a regular basis.

I thus found in Catholicism an intellectually rich and vibrant foundation for my vocational life. In turn, that led to exploring the question of whether it might provide a similarly rich and vibrant foundation for my life as a Christian.

To sum up a multi-year process of discernment and internal struggle, the answer was yes. One of these days maybe I'll explore that process in detail.