Jeff Skilling released after 12 years in jail

NY Times covers it here. Prior coverage from my blog:
Rethinking Jeff Skilling's conviction
After the financial crisis and the recent insider trading convictions of Raj Rajaratnam and Rajat Gupta, perhaps it is time to reconsider the plight of Jeffrey K. Skilling.... The problem is that the case against the Enron executive was...
Back in January, Gordon Smith said he "would not be surprised to see both Ken Lay and Jeff Skilling acquitted, but perhaps the government's case is stronger than I expect." Now Gordon says: "The government's case was pretty much what...
Regular readers will recall that we have been folllowing the misadventures of Andrew Fastow, former CFO at Enron, and his wife Lea. Andrew had agreed to coperate with the feds investigating Jeff Skilling and Ken Lay, provided his wife go...
Part of the Enron mythology is that former Enron VP Sherron Watkins blew the whistle on Ken Lay, Jeff Skilling, and their fellow miscreants. In fact, however, so-called “Enron whistle-blower” Sherron Watkins never really blew a whistle. ...
