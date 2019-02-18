US News rankings to include "scholarly impact"

Brian Leiter has the details. Predictably, this has led faculty members with last names starting with letters from the end of the alphabet to call for the Bluebook to eliminate et al.
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis
Social Media