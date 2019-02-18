« Saying goodbye to entire fairness | Main | University of Virginia School of Law Class of 1990 is a happy bunch »

02/18/2019

US News rankings to include "scholarly impact"

Brian Leiter has the details. Predictably, this has led faculty members with last names starting with letters from the end of the alphabet to call for the Bluebook to eliminate et al.

