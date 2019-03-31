« Nike, Avenatti, and the Business Judgment Rule | Main | A few comments on the not very interesting result that CEOs historically have given a lot of money to Republicans and the agenda for which it will be deployed »

03/31/2019

Bainbridge & Henderson's Outsourcing the Board in Quartz

Quartz published a long article on my book with Todd Henderson, Outsourcing the Board. Sadly, it's behind a paywall. But you can buy the book!

Posted at 02:45 PM in Corporate Law, Dept of Self-Promotion |

| | | | |