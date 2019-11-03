Corporate Cowardice: If Corporations Won't Defend Capitalism Against Democratic Socialists, Who Will?

Politco reports:

Facebook removed several ads placed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign that called for the breakup of Facebook and other tech giants.

But the social network later reversed course after POLITICO reported on the takedown, with the company saying it wanted to allow for "robust debate." ...

"Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power," she tweeted. "Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn't dominated by a single censor."