CST and the Law Seminar: Notes and Questions on Centesimus Annus and the Law

Our seminar on Catholic Social Thought and the Law began by reading Pope Leo XIII’s 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum(notes here).

In 1991, Saint Pope John Paul II (JPII) issued Centesimus Annus(literally “hundredth year”) to commemorate the centennial of Rerum Novarum.

This week we tackled Centesimus Annus.

Context

The historical context of Centesimus Annus is quite significant. It was promulgated by the first non-Italian Pope in over 400 years. It was written by a Pole who had lived under both Nazism and Communism and, moreover, who was widely regarded as having been influentialin inspiring the revolutions of 1989 that brought down the Berlin Wall and restored democracy to eastern Europe. As Centesimus Annus was being written, moreover, the Soviet Union—the first and long most important Communist state—was crumbling and, it briefly seemed, evolving towards a liberal democratic state. Democratic capitalism seemed to be triumphant. The concerns about issues such as socialism and class struggle that had preoccupied Leo XIII thus seemed to have gone by the wayside.

Accordingly, JPII invites the reader not only to reflect on the meaning and legacy of Rerum Novarum but also to consider “the ‘new things’ which surround us and in which we find ourselves caught up, very different from the ‘new things’ which characterized the final decade of the last century.” (3)

JPII begins by describing a process by which labor had been commodified, which began with the Industrial Revolution and accelerated throughout the 19thCentury. By 1891, this process had produced an endemic conflict between capital and labor, which in turn had inspired such developments as revolutionary socialism.

Interestingly for us as lawyers, JPII several times emphasizes the failure of the law to mediate the conflict between capital and labor:

“… the prevailing political theory of the time sought to promote total economic freedom by appropriate laws, or, conversely, by a deliberate lack of any intervention.” (§ 4) “Pope [Leo XIII] and the Church with him were confronted, as was the civil community, by a society which was torn by a conflict all the more harsh and inhumane because it knew no rule or regulation.” (§ 5)

Recurring Themes

Given that Centesimus Annus was intended to provide a cohesive summation of the century-long development of CST, we see a number of themes that have recurred throughout the course. It will be useful to reflect on how these themes have evolved and, as a result of that evolution, how Centesimus Annus both restates but also revises the positions staked out in Rerum Novarum.

The Church’s right and duty to speak to social conditions. In this regard, consider especially § 43. If the Church has “no models to present,” what is the function of the social teaching? Note also the discussion in § 54 of the relationship between the Church’s social mission and its spiritual mission. I liked one of my student’s answers to this question: “the Church’s job is advocate for the rights of humans—most specifically the dignity of all endowed by God—and to hold out the teaching of Christ as law which must be followed by the governments of the world in whatever more particularized form they take.” The Church’s “theory of the State.” How does JPII’s theory of the state differ from that of Leo XIII? What type of government does Leo XIII appear to believe is best? What types does JPII seem to think is best? In § 47, JPII raises a concern that democracies “seem at times to have lost the ability to make decisions aimed at the common good.” Is that true of American democracy today and, if so, how do we regain the ability to do so? Sadly, I think one of my students speaks for many: “Frankly I have as of late been feeling apathetic and untrusting of both sides of the aisle, pretty much all forms of media, and anything I can’t verify with my own eyes. (Which is very little).” The importance of human dignity, especially with respect to workers. One of my students asked; “Is the argument because we look like God and his son embodied a human then we must have dignity?” Let’s define what we mean by human dignity. I think the Compendium § 133 captures it: “In no case, therefore, is the human person to be manipulated for ends that are foreign to his own development” “The person cannot be a means for carrying out economic, social or political projects” Kant’s second formulation of the categorical imperative also speaks to this point: “Act in such a way that you treat humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of any other, never merely as a means to an end, but always at the same time as an end.” CST teaches that humanity is “the only creature willed by God for itself.” Humans have been endowed with unique human capacities. “These capacities are, in turn, typically understood to be exercised by acting morally, that is, to act in line with a morality that concerns what one does to oneself, to other humans, or to God.” (Cite) If human dignity is not something with which we are endowed by a Creator, what is the source and basis of it? The right of private property. Human rights more broadly. What is striking about the discussion (§§ 6-9) is the relative weighting given property rights versus the rights of workers. The importance of work and the temptations of wealth. But note how the Church’s understanding of wealth and work evolved from the essentially agrarian vision that underlies Rerum Novarum to the industrialized vision that informs Centesimus Annus. (E.g., §§ 31-32)

CST, Capitalism, Socialism, and Culture

The morality of capitalism has been a recurring theme in CST. Michael Novak connects the historical context of Centesimus Annus to that debate by observing that:

By section 42, the Holy Father considers the consequences of that collapse and asks, “After the collapse of socialism, should we recommend capitalism to the bishops of the rest of the world?” Here again, the Holy Father says, “That depends on what you mean by capitalism,” and he makes a very astute separation between the political, the economic, and the moral/cultural components of the free society. He offers a unified vision of how the three relate to one another. He then proceeds to make a cultural critique of the existing order, and reveals an ecology of the free society–a moral ecology–which I think opens up the battle ground of the future.

What is that unified vision?

In § 12, JPII opines that:

… the fundamental error of socialism is anthropological in nature. Socialism considers the individual person simply as an element, a molecule within the social organism, so that the good of the individual is completely subordinated to the functioning of the socio-economic mechanism. Socialism likewise maintains that the good of the individual can be realized without reference to his free choice, to the unique and exclusive responsibility which he exercises in the face of good or evil. Man is thus reduced to a series of social relationships, and the concept of the person as the autonomous subject of moral decision disappears, the very subject whose decisions build the social order. From this mistaken conception of the person there arise both a distortion of law, which defines the sphere of the exercise of freedom, and an opposition to private property. A person who is deprived of something he can call "his own", and of the possibility of earning a living through his own initiative, comes to depend on the social machine and on those who control it. This makes it much more difficult for him to recognize his dignity as a person, and hinders progress towards the building up of an authentic human community.

How might US democratic socialists such as Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez respond to that critique?

JPII also observes (§ 14):

Quadragesimo anno… stated that "if the class struggle abstains from enmities and mutual hatred, it gradually changes into an honest discussion of differences founded on a desire for justice".

Can CST contribute to changing American politics into “an honest discussion of differences founded on a desire for justice"?

Subsidiarity and Solidarity

JPII posits that the state must simultaneously embrace the principles of subsidiarity and solidarity. (E.g., §§ 15-16) How do those principles relate to law and policy?

Legal Applications

Corporate Social Responsibility

Compare and contrast this famous passage from Dodge v. Ford Motor Co., 170 N.W. 668, 684 (Mich. 1919):

A business corporation is organized and carried on primarily for the profit of the stockholders. The powers of the directors are to be employed for that end. The discretion of directors is to be exercised in the choice of means to attain that end, and does not extend to a change in the end itself, to the reduction of profits, or to the nondistribution of profits among stockholders in order to devote them to other purposes.

with § 35 of Centesimus Annus:

The Church acknowledges the legitimate role of profit as an indication that a business is functioning well. When a firm makes a profit, this means that productive factors have been properly employed and corresponding human needs have been duly satisfied. But profitability is not the only indicator of a firm's condition. It is possible for the financial accounts to be in order, and yet for the people — who make up the firm's most valuable asset — to be humiliated and their dignity offended. Besides being morally inadmissible, this will eventually have negative repercussions on the firm's economic efficiency. In fact, the purpose of a business firm is not simply to make a profit, but is to be found in its very existence as a community of persons who in various ways are endeavoring to satisfy their basic needs, and who form a particular group at the service of the whole of society. Profit is a regulator of the life of a business, but it is not the only one; other human and moral factors must also be considered which, in the long term, are at least equally important for the life of a business.

Can these views be reconciled?

Blue Laws

In McGowan v. Maryland, 366 U.S. 420 (1961), the U.S. Supreme Court upheld “the constitutional validity of Maryland criminal statutes, commonly known as Sunday Closing Laws or Sunday Blue Laws.” The Court explained that:

Starting in 1650, the Plymouth Colony proscribed servile work, unnecessary travelling, sports, and the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Lord's day and enacted laws concerning church attendance. The Massachusetts Bay Colony and the Connecticut and New Haven Colonies enacted similar prohibitions, some even earlier in the seventeenth century. The religious orientation of the colonial statutes was equally apparent. … But, despite the strongly religious origin of these laws, beginning before the eighteenth century, nonreligious arguments for Sunday closing began to be heard more distinctly and the statutes began to lose some of their totally religious flavor. … The proponents of Sunday closing legislation are no longer exclusively representatives of religious interests. Recent New Jersey Sunday legislation was supported by labor groups and trade associations …; modern English Sunday legislation was promoted by the National Federation of Grocers and supported by the National Chamber of Trade, the Drapers' Chamber of Trade, and the National Union of Shop Assistants. … Throughout this century and longer, both the federal and state governments have oriented their activities very largely toward improvement of the health, safety, recreation and general well-being of our citizens. Numerous laws affecting public health, safety factors in industry, laws affecting hours and conditions of labor of women and children, week-end diversion at parks and beaches, and cultural activities of various kinds, now point the way toward the good life for all. Sunday Closing Laws, like those before us, have become part and parcel of this great governmental concern wholly apart from their original purposes or connotations. The present purpose and effect of most of them is to provide a uniform day of rest for all citizens; the fact that this day is Sunday, a day of particular significance for the dominant Christian sects, does not bar the State from achieving its secular goals. To say that the States cannot prescribe Sunday as a day of rest for these purposes solely because centuries ago such laws had their genesis in religion would give a constitutional interpretation of hostility to the public welfare rather than one of mere separation of church and State.

Businesses and consumers have criticized blue laws as infringements on their economic rights. Likewise, certain religious groups that observe a different Sabbath than Sunday have objected to blue laws as an infringement on their religious rights.

Using JPII’s analysis of workers’ rights as a basis, discuss whether workers should have a statutory right to at least one day a week of rest. Should we include law firm associates among the workers having such a right? That may seem like a facetious question, but take a moment to consider seriously whether the discussion of work at, for example, § 32 speaks to what your impending careers as lawyers.

The Preferential Option for the Poor

What is the preferential option for the poor? (§ 11) What role does JPII assign the state in promoting it? How does JPII think the state should empower the poor? To what extent does the right of property (see Part IV) limit the state’s ability to advance the preferential option for the poor?

Consider the relevance of the preferential option and the right to property to current legal debates such as tax policy.

Slate magazine reports that:

One of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s first proposals upon joining the 2020 presidential field was a wealth tax. Warren would impose an annual tax of 2 percent on family assets in excess of $50 million, which would increase to 3 percent for assets above $1 billion. Overall, this tax would hit 75,000 families in the country, who make up 0.01 percent of the population but hold 10 percent of the nation’s wealth.

Vox reports that:

In an interview that aired Sunday on 60 Minutes, America’s most widely covered new House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) floated the idea of a top marginal income tax rate as high as 70 percent as part of a plan to finance a “Green New Deal” that would aim to drastically curb America’s carbon dioxide emissions.

You are legislative counsel to a Catholic member of Congress. She asks for your advice as to whether CST as articulated by JPII suggests that she should support or oppose these proposals.

War

JPII write in § 52:

I myself, on the occasion of the recent tragic war in the Persian Gulf, repeated the cry: "Never again war!". No, never again war, which destroys the lives of innocent people, teaches how to kill, throws into upheaval even the lives of those who do the killing and leaves behind a trail of resentment and hatred, thus making it all the more difficult to find a just solution of the very problems which provoked the war.

Which calls to my mind this scene from Gandhi. How do you think JPII would answer the question of whether you can stop someone like Hitler without resorting to state violence?