Delaware Chancery Court as kingmaker?

John Jenkins flagged something interesting:

The Delaware Chancery Court has long played an outsized role in shaping the destiny of some of the world’s largest businesses. Now, this Bloomberg story says that the court may be called upon to weigh-in on the fate of a nation – because it may have to determine who is Venezuela’s lawful president as part of a battle for control over Citgo. Here’s an excerpt:

The leadership crisis in Venezuela could lead to an odd legal situation in the U.S. — a Delaware judge may be asked to decide who is the legitimate president of the South American country. The issue could arise in the U.S. because of the power struggle over Citgo Petroleum Corp., the Houston-based refiner owned by Venezuela oil giant Petroleos de Venezuela SA. Last week, Juan Guaido, the U.S.-backed head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, named new directors to Citgo and PDVSA, a critical part of his strategy to seize oil assets and oust the regime headed by autocrat Nicolas Maduro, who remains in control of the military and other key parts of the government.

Venezuela’s president is the controlling shareholder of PDVSA, and the article speculates that lawyers for the U.S.-backed Guaido may set up a Chancery Court contest centering on who is Venezuela’s president by trying to remove Maduro’s directors and replacing them with his slate.