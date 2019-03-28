Delaware Supreme Court mum at Aruba appraisal oral argument. Also, what's the point of appraisal in the case of a public held target any more?

The opinion further reminds us that dissenting shareholders are not entitled to have the appraised value include either synergies created by the merger or any reduction in agency costs from the merger. Both of these are elements of value arising "from the accomplishment or expectation of the merger.” I continue to find it rather odd that appraisal would exclude such considerations, since synergies and reduced agency costs are often the chief motivating factors behind an acquisition. But their exclusion stems from the rather absurd notion that the purpose of appraisal is to give the dissenting shareholder what he would have gotten if the merger had never happened as opposed to a fair control premium.

One wonders why anyone continues to opt for appraisal in the case of an acquisition of a publicly traded target, given that the odds of getting less than the merger price are now quite high.

In any event, the Delaware Supreme Court heard oral argument on the case this week. And no justice asked a question. Talk about a cold bench!