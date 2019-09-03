Democracy is not an appropriate metaphor for corporate governance

There is an interesting new paper on shareholder proposals, about which I will have more to say in future posts. At the moment , however, this passage caught my eye:

Corporations are often compared to democracies (Gompers, Ishii, and Metrick, 2003), in which the ultimate authority rests with voters (shareholders). An advantage of well-working democracies is that virtually anyone can make proposals to change policies.

To which I would respond:

Just as a large city cannot be run as a New England town meeting, a large corporation is a poor candidate for direct democracy. There simply are too many widely dispersed shareholders who have varying degrees of information about the company, differing goals and investment time horizons, and competing ideas about optimal business practices for their preferences to be aggregated efficiently. Accordingly, state corporate law traditionally has given primary decision-making authority to the board and the managers to whom the board properly delegates authority. As the Delaware General Corporation Law puts it, the “business and affairs” of a corporation “shall be managed by or under the direction of a board of directors.”