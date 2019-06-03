Diversity, Disclosure, and Self-Identification

Ann Lipton reports that "the Improving Corporate Governance Through Diversity Act of 2019 [has been] introduced by Representative Meeks in the House and Senator Menendez in the Senate:

These identical bills would require public companies to disclose “Data, based on voluntary self-identification, on the racial, ethnic, and gender composition of the board of directors of the issuer; nominees for the board of directors of the issuer; and the executive officers of the issuer.” The bills would also require disclosure of veteran status, and any policies for promoting diversity among boards of directors and corporate executive officers. And then, oddly, the bills would require the Commission’s Director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion to publish “best practices with respect to compliance with this subsection,” in consultation with a newly established advisory council of issuers and investors (I say “oddly” because – they want to publish best practices for disclosing diversity information? I’m guessing that’s not what they’re going for, but that’s how it’s drafted.)

In any event, these bills represent something of a challenge to the efficient markets hypothesis because in most (if not all) cases, the racial, gender, etc characteristics of board members, board nominees, and top officers is readily available to investors. What may not be available, of course, are policies for promoting diversity, absent a rule requiring disclosure – which it turns out, we already have, at least with respect to director nominations. See 17 CFR § 229.407(c)(2)(vi); see also Developments on Public Company Disclosures Regarding Board and Executive Diversity.

Of course, the reality is these “disclosure” rules are not about disclosure at all; they’re about substantively pressuring companies to diversify their management teams – which explains, I assume, the bit about “best practices”; the goal is to craft guidelines for best practices in hiring, not best practices in disclosure.