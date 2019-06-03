Getting law students to think like their future business clients

Marcia Narine Weldon has some interesting ideas:
- Teach students that business people care about tax implications, levels of control, mitigating risk, and legal liability, regardless of business type or size. Students must be able to advise through that lens or associate with others with appropriate specialties (such as tax) when needed.
- Add more compliance coursework that includes skills-based work. The GC who spoke indicated that it’s a number one concern for US public companies. Private companies and those considering an IPO also have significant compliance obligations.
- Encourage students to take courses in the business school. Sitting with business students will provide an entirely different perspective. Similarly, open more law school classes to business school students.
- Weave in risk management issues into the curriculum.
- Have as many business people speak to students as possible. Students will quickly learn how much the theory they learn does not correlate to the work that real-world clients face.
- Add more business clinics. This allows students to meet with budding entrepreneurs. Their readings on entity selection will come to life.
- Ensure that students have at least one course that deals with international issues. The business world is global and even the smallest businesses are often part of a global supply chain.
- Have panels at the law school with in house lawyers, lobbyists, and lawyers who don’t work for firms so that students can get another perspective on practicing law. Have them focus specifically on the realities of dealing with business clients.
- Consider short courses on negotiation for business clients. Even better, have a full course on business negotiation. Most law schools focus on litigation, leaving students who want to practice transactional law underprepared.
- I know that law students are focused on ABA requirements and bar passage rates, but encourage students to take coursework on employment law, tax, cybesecurity/data protection, intellectual property, and administrative law. Even if students take short courses in these topics, they will have an enormous advantage when starting out.
- Ensure that transactional drafting courses include real world examples of risk allocation when discussing representations, warranties, and indemnities.
- Encourage students to read comment letters on regulations. That will show students what business people really care about when laws and regulations are in the drafting stage.
- Teach about emotional intelligence, resiliency, and grit. Lawyers aren’t usually known for their EQ but it’s important, especially when dealing with business owners.
