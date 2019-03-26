« My Mueller Madness Bracket | Main | Delaware Supreme Court mum at Aruba appraisal oral argument. Also, what's the point of appraisal in the case of a public held target any more? »

03/26/2019

Greetings from Lincoln, Nebraska, where I’ll be giving the Roscoe Pound Lecture

I’m honored to have been asked to give the University of Nebraska School of Law’s Roscoe Pound Lecture, which I’ll be doing tomorrow. My lecture is based on my paper, Corporate Purpose in a Populist Era.

