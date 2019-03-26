Greetings from Lincoln, Nebraska, where I’ll be giving the Roscoe Pound Lecture

I’m honored to have been asked to give the University of Nebraska School of Law’s Roscoe Pound Lecture, which I’ll be doing tomorrow. My lecture is based on my paper, Corporate Purpose in a Populist Era.
